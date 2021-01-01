Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 3

Outer Reef Yachts' Service video library and QR Code Access System

by Outer Reef Yachts 16 Dec 08:01 PST
Outer Reef Service Video Series © Outer Reef Yachts

One of the major cornerstones of Outer Reef's business model is customer service that is second to none. This, paired with the latest technological innovations has proved to be a winning combination!

Technology-based owner programs have been an integral part of Outer Reef's ability to provide excellent and convenient service. Outer Reef's in-house captain, Captain Randy Ives, hosts a selection of videos presenting important topics such as " Understanding the Outer Reef Fuel Transfer System " in a step-by-step, simple video presentation. Owners and operators can view the videos by accessing them via QR codes strategically placed on equipment throughout the area. The goal of these service videos is to equip each owner/operator with key information via an easy scan of a QR code with any mobile device.

The end result? The owner-operator can access helpful and relevant information quickly and conveniently, delivered by the expert, without having to locate a manual or leave the area he or she is working in.

Related Articles

Outer Reef service video library
Captain Randy Ives hosts a selection of step-by-step videos One of the major cornerstones of Outer Reef's business model is customer service that is second to none. This, paired with the latest technological innovations has proved to be a winning combination! Posted on 10 Dec Outer Reef 900 MY sneak peek loading video
She is the first of her kind! The owners of this new, exceptional Outer Reef 900 Motoryacht decided to stay within the collection, after making the decision a larger yacht would better accommodate their family and friends. Posted on 4 Dec Windlass operation with Captain Randy Ives
Technology-based owner programs have been an integral part of Outer Reef One of the major cornerstones of Outer Reef's business model is customer service that is second to none. This, paired with the latest technological innovations has proved to be a winning combination! Posted on 2 Dec Owners chose Outer Reef 650 Favorite Child
Gary and Betsy, a lovely cruising couple from Colorado, certainly did their research With a passion for cruising and exploration, this couple left no stone unturned while searching for their perfect yacht...one that would be user friendly while owner-operated, handle all types of seas safely. Posted on 1 Nov Outer Reef's innovative Bridgeview Deck demo
The new Bridgeview Deck™ is a feature never seen on long-range yachts of this size before Visit the 2021 720 Outer Reef Motoryacht "BB" at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, and experience this innovative feature that increases outdoor enjoyment for owners seeking alfresco living. Posted on 27 Oct
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2021Dec - M75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy