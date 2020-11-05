Rossinavi unveils full-electric catamaran concept Sea Cat 40

by Rossinavi 23 Dec 03:31 PST

On the occasion of Miami's design week at the beginning of this month, Rossinavi has proudly presented Sea Cat 40, a new fully electric catamaran concept, the first one conceived by the brand.

The boat's concept is inspired by phytoplankton, the marine algae that play a fundamental role in the food chain and that live in the oceans' upper layers where they are able to convert sunlight into energy for their survival. At night, the energy accumulated during the day is released, making phytoplankton bioluminescent.

Similarly, Sea Cat 40 is designed to absorb sunlight during the daylight hours and transform it into energy, taking full advantage of the photovoltaics' capabilities. The catamaran can store and harness clean energy thanks to its advanced technology batteries and solar panels.

The panels produce enough kWh to supply the daily electric consumption of 5 to 6 average American households. This green energy can be used for the on-board services, making the noiseless cruising experience environmentally friendly, or to feed a villa on the mainland.

In the case of trans-atlantic crossings, the catamaran can cruise continuously for 20 days, covering a distance of 3,850 nm at a speed of 8 kn. Sea Cat 40's sophisticated AI and centralised control system allows it to maintain the batteries charge status between 40% and 80%, so as to preserve the batteries and make them last longer. Ocean crossing with Sea Cat 40 aims to have very low environmental impact; the catamaran can be programmed to navigate for the 80% of the crossing in full-electric mode, with the support of the diesel-electric mode only for the remaining 20%. On a daily use the catamaran can operate 100% in full-electric mode.

"The idea is to create a link between nature, electricity and futurism. Supported by the most advanced technologies, Sea Cat 40 is able to offer excellent performance while prioritising the environment, a real challenge for the future of boating and a milestone for the shipyard" says Federico Rossi, Chief Operating Officer of Rossinavi.

Italian architect Fulvio de Simoni has been invited by Rossinavi to develop the exterior and interior architecture of Sea Cat 40, which boasts a modern and elegant design characterised by wide open spaces, including a 100 sqm / 1,076 sqft salon and dining area, five guest cabins, and four crew cabins for a total of seven staff members.

With its aluminium hull, futuristic design and green energy consumption solutions, Sea Cat 40 was born to dominate and respect the sea so that the surrounding nature observes it, welcomes it and supports it. The catamaran is the result of Rossinavi's finest engineering and expertise in the shipyard's constant research towards a more sustainable nautical experience.

