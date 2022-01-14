Viking 64 - New photos released

by Viking Yachts 22 Dec 08:25 PST

With the new 64 Convertible, Viking distances itself further as the leader in this segment of the sportfishing boat market. Just look at these stunning images from our recent helicopter photoshoot off Palm Beach, Florida.

No matter which direction to the sea she runs, the Viking 64 presents a powerful profile that demands attention. Our latest gelcoat color - Nardo Grey - has been turning heads since the 64 made her world premiere at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

An evolution of excellence, the Viking 64 is the culmination of decades of Viking design and engineering expertise. Key hull design attributes work in unison to deliver an incredibly smooth and dry ride.

With a 2,201-gallon fuel capacity and powered with the optional MTU Series 12V 2000 M96X (2002MHP) engines, hull No.1 topped out at 42 knots with a 400-nautical-mile range at a 36-knot cruise.

The 64 will be on display at the Viking and Valhalla Boatworks VIP Boat Show Feb. 4-5 in Riviera Beach, Florida. To RSVP to this exclusive event held at the Viking Yacht Service Center in Riviera Beach, Florida, please click here by Friday, January 14, 2022. You must RSVP to attend the event as space is limited. (Log into your Viking Personal Portfolio, or create one, and select Register for a Boat Show.) Sea trials will be held for customers under contract only.

For more information contact your authorized Viking or Valhalla Boatworks dealer.