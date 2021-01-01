Please select your home edition
Outer Reef Yachts Model Spotlight: 640 Classic Azure Motoryacht

by Outer Reef Yachts 22 Dec 22:15 PST

Along with the robust build and ability to safely navigate all types of seas, the Outer Reef Classic Collection also offers a "softer" side to the cruising experience: expansive entertainment zones and panoramic vantage points which allow her owners to revel in local and remote destinations alike.

Outer Reef 640 Classic Azure - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Outer Reef 640 Classic Azure - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

Like all Outer Reef model predecessors offering beauty as well as brawn, the Outer Reef 640 Classic Azure is a nicely packaged combination of the tested and appealing attributes of the Outer Reef Classic Series collection, while heightening certain design elements.

For example this stunning yacht offers the following features:

  • Exclusive panoramic Bridgeview™ Deck
  • Largest outdoor spaces of any 64-foot (19.5m) yacht
  • Incredible fuel economy
  • Up to 1,500 nm range
  • Elevated saloon for 360-degree views
  • Ample main deck helm seating
  • Walk-in and stand-up engine room
  • Separate two crew cabin and ensuite

Outer Reef 640 Classic Azure - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Outer Reef 640 Classic Azure - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

The AZURE design is available on all raised pilothouse models from 58' - 90'.

