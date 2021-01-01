Outer Reef Yachts Model Spotlight: 640 Classic Azure Motoryacht

by Outer Reef Yachts 22 Dec 22:15 PST

Along with the robust build and ability to safely navigate all types of seas, the Outer Reef Classic Collection also offers a "softer" side to the cruising experience: expansive entertainment zones and panoramic vantage points which allow her owners to revel in local and remote destinations alike.

Like all Outer Reef model predecessors offering beauty as well as brawn, the Outer Reef 640 Classic Azure is a nicely packaged combination of the tested and appealing attributes of the Outer Reef Classic Series collection, while heightening certain design elements.

For example this stunning yacht offers the following features:

Exclusive panoramic Bridgeview™ Deck

Largest outdoor spaces of any 64-foot (19.5m) yacht

Incredible fuel economy

Up to 1,500 nm range

Elevated saloon for 360-degree views

Ample main deck helm seating

Walk-in and stand-up engine room

Separate two crew cabin and ensuite

The AZURE design is available on all raised pilothouse models from 58' - 90'.