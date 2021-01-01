Announcing Maritimo's S75

Please select your home edition
by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat. 30 Dec 18:16 PST
Super elegant, definitively sporty, and check out the significant overhang from the coachhouse roof! New S75 coming in 2022 © Maritimo

Well, well. Maritimo promised eight new reveals for 2021, and here we go with number eight, the S75. Not a lot has been revealed as yet, with details probably to come in January of 2022, and no doubt colour renders, as well.

What you can deduce is that there is a significant overhang, so the S75 is going to have the most incredible mezzanine deck for lounging and dining. On top of all of that, the Utility Deck is bound to be able to carry a really big tender and/or toys. The huge Adventure Deck with the ginormous lazarette underneath offers options aplenty, and overall there is a distinctly sporty feel to this newest of Maritimo’s S Line craft.

I like the delicate reverse sheer, and it is delicate, but the dump pipes would indicate that the S75 is well and truly set for a pair of Rolls Royce/mtu’s superb 2000 series V10s (optional, naturally). Their diameter is not so much for gas discharge, as they are for extraction of raw water, for those motors cool everything, including said gas discharge, well partially at least.

Bring it all on!

It has been a momentous 2021 for Maritimo, and below is a list of the other craft debuted or revealed:

Reviewed by us
M55 – Backwards to go forwards
S55 – Make way for the Archangel

Revealed
M600
S600
M60
S60
M75 and then as also Editorialised by us here.

