Outer Reef Yachts announces the new Serenity Foredeck Lounge feature

by Outer Reef Yachts 14 Jan 17:20 PST
Serenity Foredeck Lounge © Outer Reef Yachts

Outer Reef Yachts is pleased to announce the availability of the new Serenity Foredeck Lounge™, an attractive foredeck entertainment-zone option, applicable to all Outer Reef Classic Series models.

The first of its kind within the Long Range Motoryacht class, this appealing new feature is the result of ownership requests for additional privacy from activity and traffic on the docks while entertaining and lounging, especially in areas around the globe where docking stern-to are prevalent. From a utilitarian standpoint, this option also continues to maintain a spacious, functioning area for docking, managing lines and anchor duties while remaining safe.

The new Serenity Foredeck Lounge™, centrally located at the yacht's foredeck settee area, can be accessed by two gates from the Portuguese Bridge, and entered or exited from either port side or starboard. This area creates an alfresco 'escape' conveniently located on the main deck for easy access to the galley and other areas of the yacht, with several versatile 'conversion options' for owners and guests, depending on their desires. Easily converted into a full-sized dining area for eight or transitioned into an exceptionally large sun-bathing lounger furnished with removable back rests - this space proves practical, private, and fun.

Custom salon lowering glass wall - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Custom salon lowering glass wall - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

To easily access refreshments, the lounge is also equipped with a hidden under-seating fridge and cooler. While dining, cocktailing, or taking in the view, a sunshade rests over the entire area protecting those in its expanse and is strong enough to stay erected while cruising in light conditions. While sun-bathing, this shade can be quickly and easily removed and stored in minutes.

Outer Reef Yachts owner Jeff Druek stated, "Additional alfresco seating and entertainment options available aboard the Outer Reef create more ways for our owners to enjoy their experience, especially in varied anchoring environments and at times of changing weather. And since innovations and creating more enjoyment is at the center of what we do, we believe the Serenity Foredeck Lounge™ will be a 'must have' for many of our owners for years to come."

Custom salon lowering glass wall

A feature new to the Outer Reef Classic Series - a lowering glass wall to the aft deck, is complimented by a nearby swivel television, allowing the viewer to enjoy indoor-outdoor TV, gaming, etc. This creates the ideal space for al fresco dining and entertainment.

Bridgeview Deck - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Bridgeview Deck - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

The new Bridgeview Deck

Design innovation unfolds on the flybridge with the new Bridgeview™ Deck, a feature never seen on long-range yachts of this size before. This is an extra deck area created ahead of the helm station, fully accessible and with seating for two.

The unobstructed view of both sky and sea were the inspiration for this invaluable feature, providing owners and guests a breathtaking vantage point whether under way or at anchor. The new Bridgeview™ Deck is available on all Classic Series models.

