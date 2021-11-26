Please select your home edition
Ferretti FY1000 snapped up by Taiwanese buyer

by Ferretti Group 17 Jan 02:55 PST
Ferretti Yachts 1000 © Ferretti Group

Ferretti Group is excited to announce the sale of a stunning new Ferretti Yachts 1000 in Taiwan. In the wake of the ongoing pandemic and subsequent global lockdown, the owner - who had already accrued vast superyacht charter experiences in Europe - made the decision to purchase the FY1000 as a new means of travel and exploration around Formosa Island and to cruise in Japan whenever possible.

The deal was facilitated by Amal Yachting, a leading luxury yacht dealer and the Ferretti Yachts exclusive distributor in Taiwan. The sale makes this boat the first brand-new superyacht to ever be imported to the island nation.

Majestic and opulent, the FY1000 is the result of a joint collaboration between Ferretti's Product Strategy Committee and Engineering Department and noted architect Filippo Salvetti, with its updated interiors masterminded by La Spezia-based design agency Idea Italia. Its Contemporary stylings, replete with fresh tones and bold colours, perfectly complement the highly-intelligent layout found onboard. Here, the owner's suite - located on the main deck - is easily accessed while affording the ultimate privacy. Elsewhere, the flybridge seamlessly connects to the bow, creating a visually stunning infinite deck that affords a most intimate space. A key factor in deciding the owner's purchase.

For more information, please contact and /or visit www.ferrettigroupasiapacific.com.

