The forward thinking CL Yachts CLX96 undergoes successful maiden sea trial

by CL Yachts 24 Jan 04:45 PST

The much-anticipated CL Yachts CLX96 underwent a successful sea trial in January.

CLX96 was able to reach a top speed between 24 to 25 knots at full load condition with weights simulating tender and owner's gear.

"Our captain reports that the boat handled well and was very responsive to the helm. Two thrusters at the bow and stern provided a much higher level of confidence when docking. We have ourselves a yacht that operates smoothly throughout her RPM range. Thanks to her stabilization options, including a Quick MC56 gyrostabilizer and Sidepower fins, she is very steady in a seaway as well," says Lo.

With her striking yet graceful lines and an open layout that simply feels expansive, CLX96 challenges preconceptions of how a motor yacht should be. "CLX96 is a concerted effort to mark the real deal behind our brand," says Martin Lo, the company's director. "We wanted a fresh approach to the norm, and we did that by allowing designer Jozeph Forakis the freedom to create something different and unique, while holding true to our core values of quality, innovation and uncompromising seaworthiness."

CLX96 is currently out of the water for final fitting. More sea trials will be conducted prior to her Asia debut this spring in Hong Kong. Her international debut is planned for the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show where her unique combination of aesthetic appeal, onboard comfort, and serious seaworthiness is sure to make her the star of the show.