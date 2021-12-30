Please select your home edition
Visual walkthrough of beautiful 2021 720 Classic Outer Reef Yacht "BB"

by Outer Reef Yachts 28 Jan 10:26 PST
The new Outer Reef Bridgeview deck innovation © Outer Reef Yachts

Her handling is effortless - the 720 Outer Reef Classic Motoryacht is an award-winning exploration yacht with memorable style, incredible safety, and unmatched performance.

Featured here is a visual walkthrough of the beautiful 2021 720 Motoryacht "BB" - an Outer Reef that journeyed to the Exumas for her shakedown cruise. With the intention of training and learning more of her systems, capabilities, and handling during their initial journey, her owners were extremely pleased with their special features selections. One of these innovative features, the Bridgeview Deck™, made a significant impression. Her owner stated, "It was a great decision to add the Bridgeview Deck on. We use it all the time!"

"BB" will be on display and available for personalized walk-throughs at the 2022 Palm Beach International Boat Show, March 24th through the 27th.

