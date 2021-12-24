Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Heesen's Project Akira: the build is under way

by Heesen Yachts 12 Feb 06:34 PST

Heesen is delighted to announce that the construction of YN 20457, Project Akira, began at the Oss shipyard on February 9, formally witnessed by the American Bureau of Shipping surveyor.

  • First in the new 57m FDHF all-aluminium class
  • Exterior by Omega, interior by Harrison Eidsgaard
  • High-performance: 22 knots, IMO Tier III
  • Frugal fuel consumption across the speed range
  • Six cabin layout
  • Glass elevator, 36 sqm beach club, 400 sqm interior space
  • Delivery in June 2024

Akira is the first in a new class of high-speed aluminium yachts by Heesen. At 57 metres, with an enclosed volume of approximately 780 GT, she sports a lightweight ultra-efficientient FDHF hull that will give her a top speed of 22 knots with two IMO III-compliant MTU 16V 4000 M65L engines.

The all-aluminium hull is the latest refinement of the patented Fast Displacement Hull Form, devised by Dutch hydrodynamicists Van Oossanen and further engineered by Heesen's naval architects. Thanks to her low-drag underwater body, Akira is fast yet highly economical, needing less power and using up to half the fuel of a conventional steel displacement yacht of the same size. Thanks to her shallow draft of just 2.3 metres, she is also a go-anywhere yacht, perfect for the crystal clear waters of the Bahamas or shallow inshore anchorages in the Mediterranean.

YN 20457 - Project Akira anchor - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457 - Project Akira anchor - photo © Heesen Yachts

For this new breed of yacht, Heesen appointed long-term partner Frank Laupman of Omega Architects for the exterior design. Her lines are characterised by a shapely profile, a gently raked bow, and bold fashion plates. A standout feature is the distinctive scalloped transom to increase the size of the large fixed swim platform, which will make her instantly identifiable in any marina.

"We see great potential for this new model," says Arthur Brouwer, Heesen's CEO. "Akira is the only 57-metre, all-aluminium fast motor yacht with a Northern European pedigree available for delivery in Spring 2024. This design presents a perfect counterpoint to our successful 55m Steel Class, and is ideal for those clients who seek that elusive combination of speed, efficiency and volume."

YN 20457 - Project Akira - Sundeck FWD - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457 - Project Akira - Sundeck FWD - photo © Heesen Yachts

When it came to Akira's 400 sqm of luxury interior space, Heesen's engineering department worked with Harrison Eidsgaard from the very beginning to develop the general arrangement - a decision that led to a step-change in the way the design was approached. "Introducing us to the project so early meant that the mechanical parts of the ship were considered in tandem with the interior," says Ben Harrison. "So key areas have been given the space they need, enhancing the flow of the yacht. The modern onboard lifestyle is all about making the most of the scenery outside."

The interior décor allows Akira's owners to express their taste and customise the yacht to fit their lifestyle. "It's a relatively simple aesthetic," explains Ewa Eidsgaard. "It invites personalisation but showcases loose artisanal furniture, such as the handcrafted console in the main salon. This only features three materials - pewter, leather inlays and wood veneer - but its detailing and subtle tonal variations give it a decorative richness. The types of materials used throughout the interior reflect light around the rooms and create a sociable, tactile ambience that frames far-reaching views out to sea," she adds. "Stainless steel finishes, dark pewter accents and metallised materials bring a sense of warmth to the room without detracting from the beauty of the outdoors."

YN 20457, Project Akira - Skylounge - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457, Project Akira - Skylounge - photo © Heesen Yachts

Twelve guests are accommodated in six suites. The 63 sqm owner's stateroom occupies the main deck forward and comprises a study, the bedroom with his-and-hers closets, and a full-beam bathroom with bathtub and shower stall. Four double suites are found on the lower deck, while the VIP cabin is up on the bridge deck. All decks are served by the glass elevator.

YN 20457, Project Akira - Lounge - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457, Project Akira - Lounge - photo © Heesen Yachts

Outdoor spaces are carefully conceived to offer the ultimate experience of life at sea. Large windows create connectivity between indoors and out. From dining al fresco on the upper aft terrace, to the vast sundeck with its jacuzzi, and from the forward seating area on the bridge deck down to the beach club, owners and guests will always find the perfect place to relax.

Project Akira is scheduled for delivery in Spring 2024.

YN 20457, Project Akira - Bedroom - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457, Project Akira - Bedroom - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457, Project Akira - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457, Project Akira - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457, Project Akira - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457, Project Akira - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457, Project Akira - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457, Project Akira - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457, Project Akira - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20457, Project Akira - photo © Heesen Yachts

Related Articles

Project Aura hits the water
Launched at the Oss facility on December 17 Heesen is delighted to announce that YN 19650 Project Aura was launched at the Oss facility on December 17. Posted on 24 Dec 2021 Project Cosmos hits the water!
Heesen launches largest yacht to date, a mighty 80-metre superyacht Heesen is delighted to announce that on November 19, 2021, YN 19480, Project Cosmos was launched at the shipyard in Oss. Posted on 24 Nov 2021 The 60-metre Project SkyFall comes together
The most powerful Heesen ever built Heesen is delighted to announce the next major step in the construction of the 60-metre, all-aluminium Project Skyfall, YN 19959. Posted on 17 Sep 2021 Commercial success at Heesen
A 50-metre steel displacement motor yacht built under the 500 GT threshold. Heesen Yachts is delighted to share with you the news about the sale of YN 19650, Project Aura, a 50-metre steel displacement motor yacht built under the 500 GT threshold. Posted on 11 Sep 2021 Heesen launches Project Aura YN 19650
A 50-metre full displacement motor yacht below 500 GT Nomen est omen - what's in a name? German philosopher Walter Benjamin defined the 'aura' of a work of art as its unique presence in time and space. Posted on 12 Jan 2021 Heesen announces sale of 50m Steel hybrid yacht
Highly customised motor yacht set for delivery in 2024 Heesen is proud to announce the sale of a highly customised motor yacht based on the proven platform of the 50-metre Steel Class. YN 20150, code-named Project Oslo24, is the fifth yacht sold by Heesen in 2020, and the second sold in December. Posted on 24 Dec 2020 Meet Project Gemini
The only Dutch pedigree 55-metre steel yacht available at this time Heesen is delighted to introduce to the market the latest in the 55-metre Steel class, YN 19755 Project Gemini, which follows the mythical Dioscuri Castor (now Solemates) and Pollux. Posted on 22 Nov 2020 YN 18850 Project Triton is sold!
Project Triton is the second in the 50-metre steel class David Johnson of Denison Yachts introduced the client, an experienced yachtsman who enjoys yachting with his family. Posted on 31 Oct 2020 Heesen's first-ever online press conference
Well, that was a success! Well, that was a success! Heesen's first-ever online press conference ran as smooth as our FDHF superyachts! Posted on 26 Sep 2020 Project Pollux is launched!
The 55-metre steel motor yacht is preparing for sea trials Heesen is delighted to announce that YN 19255 Project Pollux was launched at the facility in Oss in August 2020. This is the second in the newly restyled 55-metre Steel class that features a new layout to emphasize her vast interior volume of 760GT. Posted on 18 Sep 2020
Maritimo 2021Dec - M75 FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy