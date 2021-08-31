Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi sold and new Extra X96 Triplex contract signed

EXTRA X96 Triplex © Alberto Cocchi EXTRA X96 Triplex © Alberto Cocchi

by ISA Yachts 15 Feb 09:18 PST

Extra Yachts, brand of ISA Yachts, announces that the shipyard has directly sold Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi to a European customer.

In addition, the company has signed a new contract, again with a European customer, for the construction of an Extra X96 Triplex with delivery in 2023. This new unit joins the 5 currently under construction at the Ancona facilities of Palumbo Superyachts: 2x Extra X99 Fast, 1x X96 Triplex, 1x Extra X88 Fast and 1x Extra X76 Loft.

Extra X96 Triplex has large volumes and is unrivaled in its category, relying on 238 GTs. A comfortable, spacious, elegant superyacht, designed with no compromise on fashion or technical simplifications, ultimately a mature and well-built boat.

Francesco Guida penned the exterior lines in collaboration with the designers of Palumbo Superyachts. The interiors are by Hot Lab.

Extra X96 Triplex can accommodate up to 10 guests in five comfortable cabins. Thanks to its 7.6 metre maximum beam, the owner's cabin, located at the main deck forward, is the largest in the category of boats under 30 metres.

The propulsion system of X96 Triplex can rely on three powerful Volvo Penta IPS engines of 1000 horsepower, each capable of pushing it to a maximum speed of 17.5 knots and cruising at 12 knots.

The Extra Yachts range now offers three different lines: FAST, LOFT and Triplex. Each of them comprises a variety of models to give its guests the thrill of fully experiencing contact with nature, creating an intense feeling with the sea both during navigation and at anchor, thanks to the maximum comfort offered by the large internal and external volumes.