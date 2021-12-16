Big things on the horizon for CL Yachts B Series

by CL Yachts 19 Feb 12:38 PST

Characterized by timeless elegance and sophisticated design, CL Yachts B Series is designed for family fun and adventure. CL Yachts is currently aiming its considerable focus at two exciting models in the B Series - the re-imagined CLB88 and the brand-new CLB65 - that should be fan favorites for years to come.

CLB88 has enjoyed a transformation under the expert guidance of world-renowned, Milan-based designer Jozeph Forakis. Indeed, the boat has already won a GOOD DESIGN award from Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, and was also a finalist for Boat International's Design & Innovation Awards in 2021.

"The essence of CLB88 is trying to balance a sense of tradition and forward-thinking design," says Forakis, "and I think you see that in full effect with the new interior option package." The stylistic achievements of CLB88 also a complement to premium quality and world-class seakeeping ability that is the company's foremost priority.

The first interior package is characterized by deeper color scheme, with a palette that celebrates teak and walnut. While that stylistic choice lent the interior a real sense of gravitas and masculinity, CL Yachts realizes that some may prefer a lighter touch. To that end, Forakis envisioned a second palette, this one made up of softer grays and lighter oaks. The creamy and serene motif plays well with the natural light welcomed onboard through CLB88's expansive windows, for an overall effect that feels inviting, bright and modern - recalling a summer beach holiday.

"We wanted to have a totally different feel between the palettes," says Forakis. "The darker color scheme, we call 'Milano,' and the new lighter one we call 'Positano.' When you step onboard the same boat with different palettes, the change in feeling is palpable, and we think our customers will really enjoy being able to have that choice."

Forakis is also excited about other new developments on the yacht, including integrated carpeting in the after section of the salon, and abundant use of Corian, as well as Fenix, which is a new matte laminate that utilizes high tech nanotechnology to incredible effect.

Come visit CLB88 at the CL Yachts display at the Miami International Boat Show 2022.

The builder is also working on another exciting project, CLB65, that is currently set to debut at the 2022 Newport International Boat Show. The flybridge motoryacht is the smallest of B series. Specifically designed for owner operation and with some new design touches. "CLB65 will stand out for a lot of reasons," says CL Yachts' Martin Lo with excitement. "Our clients will enjoy the expansive windows, which with up-down function on port side and flip up window at aft bulkhead by the galley. This is in line with our idea of bringing outside in and inside out."

CLB65 also incorporates some truly modern touches, both in design and construction. Sleek and low-profile exterior lines are complemented by strategic use of cutting-edge materials like carbon fiber, that serve to augment the strength of the resin-infused composite hull.

She will be powered by highly maneuverable and easy-to-use twin Volvo Penta IPS1050 pods with optional Docking Assist Program, and have zero speed fin stabilization system in place as well. Indeed, the model has created such fanfare that a second hull is already under construction.

Specifications: