Ferretti Group exclusively adopts the "Watchit" anti-collision system

by Ferretti Group 19 Feb 05:51 PST
Ferretti Group exclusively adopts the `Watchit` anti-collision system © Ferretti Group

"Watchit" is a unique system based on innovative anti-collision technology to prevent accidents at sea.

Collision and running aground are two of the biggest worries for all captains and their crews. To further improve safety on their yachts, Ferretti Group, a world leader in the design, construction and sale of luxury yachts and pleasure vessels, has announced it will adopt the innovative "Watchit" system patented by Aqua Marina Tech, an Israeli company that develops advanced technology solutions for saving lives at sea.

Riva 130' Bellissima - photo © Ferretti Group
Riva 130' Bellissima - photo © Ferretti Group

"Watchit" is a uniquely innovative and patented technology designed to warn captains of all dangers at sea, including the risk of collision. The solution processes data from existing onboard sensors in parallel with data from maps, using artificial intelligence and automatic learning algorithms to constantly assess the risk of collision and issue warnings in real time to prevent accidents at sea.

Custom Line 106 - photo © Ferretti Group
Custom Line 106 - photo © Ferretti Group

"Safety, which means peace of mind and relaxation, is one of the keys to the success of our yachts. "Watchit" is a highly innovative system that Ferretti Group will adopt on an exclusive basis, once again showing it is a step ahead of everyone in terms of the quality of the cruising experience," said Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi. "With this new technology, the owners, captains and crews of our fleet know they can count on an unparalleled standard of safety."

Pershing 6X - photo © Pershing
Pershing 6X - photo © Pershing

"We are very happy that Ferretti Group yachts will be the first to install our "Watchit" technology," commented Amir Eyal, founder of Aqua Marina Tech. "We decided to take up this challenge to leave a mark on the yachting sector by making navigation more of a pleasure, by reducing pointless and expensive damage, and above all by raising safety standards to save lives at sea."

