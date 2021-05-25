Please select your home edition
Edition
Leaderboard consumer March April May 2022

New front exit version of solar electric catamaran Silent 60 launched

by Silent Yachts 12 Mar 12:52 PST

Silent-Yachts has launched a "Front Exit" version of its SILENT 60 model from its facility in Thailand. The new version provides owners with an even wider choice of layout options.

  • Direct front exit access to spacious foredeck
  • Improved guest circulation and air flow
  • New raised main deck and flush salon
  • Multiple cabin layouts available

Silent 60 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 60 - photo © Silent Yachts

The first "Front Master" version of the SILENT 60 was already launched last spring and had 4 guest cabins and a crew cabin.

In comparison, the principle novelty of the "Front Exit" version is the direct access to the foredeck area with open-air lounging space for up to six people via a forward doorway in the main salon. This enhances the circulation flow for guests around the boat and improves natural ventilation by creating a through-breeze when the forward and aft doors are left open.

Silent 60 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 60 - photo © Silent Yachts

Moreover, the new version introduces a raised main deck and flush salon (a feature of all subsequent SILENT 60's) that increases the ceiling heights on the cabin deck, as well as the storage space under the cockpit.

In terms of accommodation, the "Front Master" version with a master suite on the forward cabin deck, offers a 4 or 4+1 arrangement. Two SILENT 60's with this layout configuration have been launched so far.

Silent 60 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 60 - photo © Silent Yachts

The "Front Exit" version however offers a total of 4 different accommodation options:

  • 4 cabins: 1 owner's stateroom with living room, 1 VIP cabin, 2 guest cabins with 1 double bed or 2 single beds, all cabins with ensuite bathroom.
  • 4+1 cabins: 1 owner's stateroom with living room, 1 VIP cabin, 2 guest cabins with 1 double bed or 2 single beds, 1 crew cabin with separate entrance from the deck, all cabins with ensuite bathroom.
  • 5 cabins: 1 owner's stateroom, 4 guest cabins with 1 double bed or 2 single, all cabins with ensuite bathroom.
  • 5+1 cabins: 1 owner's stateroom, 4 guest cabins with 1 double bed or 2 single, 1 crew cabin with separate entrance from the deck, all cabins with ensuite bathroom.

Silent 60 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 60 - photo © Silent Yachts

"The Front Exit version of the SILENT 60 is currently the most popular configuration and another example of how we are constantly working to provide our clients with greater choice and flexibility," says Silent-Yachts founder, Michael Köhler. "Of course, should an owner require even more accommodation space, there is the SILENT 62 3-Deck (closed version), which is equipped with six guest cabins plus a crew cabin. In addition, instead of the standard flybridge of 21 square metres, the closed version can have a spacious owner's suite measuring 23 square metres, as well as a private 34-square metre private terrace aft of the cabin."

Silent 60 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 60 - photo © Silent Yachts

The SILENT 60 solar-powered catamaran is designed to go anywhere as a true bluewater cruising yacht. The first "Front Exit" version (four cabins) is equipped with twin electric motors of 250kW each, a Lithium-ion battery bank with a capacity of 225 kWh and a 150kW diesel generator. The yacht can cruise efficiently with zero emissions solely on solar power for up to 100 nautical miles a day.

Silent 60 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 60 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 60 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 60 - photo © Silent Yachts

Related Articles

Silent-Yachts transforms into Silent Group
Expands production capacity with 17 yachts Headlining the news is the announcement that Austrian-owned Silent-Yachts has been restructured as Silent Group comprising several distinct divisions. Posted on 12 Feb First Silent 60 solar catamaran with kite wing
Kite wing is easy to use and adds up to 5 knots to the boat's speed Silent-Yachts has increased its fleet of innovative oceangoing solar electric catamarans introducing the new Silent 60 that has been launched recently at Silent-Yachts production facility in Thailand Posted on 25 May 2021 New Silent 62 Tri-Deck solar catamaran unveiled
Silent-Yachts continues an exciting journey to the bright and green future The innovative Austrian shipyard introduced a new version of its popular SILENT 60 model - now with another level of space and comfort for its guests. The SILENT 62 Tri-Deck is based on the SILENT 60 platform. Posted on 25 Mar 2021 Silent-Yachts sells 3 units of Silent 80 Tri-Deck
A new bigger Silent model currently in design phase The Silent 80 Tri-Deck is an advanced version of the company's flagship with a sky lounge on the top deck or a huge 90 m" fly deck (open version), which can be designed as an "owner's deck" with a vast private suite and 360-degree view and a terrace. Posted on 11 Feb 2021 Bahamas Silent Island construction to start soon
Silent-Yachts solar powered luxury resort Silent Resorts, exclusive partner with Silent-Yachts, the Austrian company that produces innovative solar electric catamarans, has secured a SILENT 55 as its inaugural promotional yacht Posted on 13 Dec 2020 A special three-way collaboration
New Silent-Yachts solar electric catamaran comes with Volkswagen's electric drive matrix Silent-Yachts will develop a solar electric catamaran which is powered by Volkswagen's modular electric drive matrix MEB. The vessel will be designed by the Barcelona's progressive car brand CUPRA. Posted on 28 Nov 2020 Ten solar electric catamarans under construction
And new launches around the corner at Silent Yachts Silent-Yachts is maintaining an outstanding pace as its production keeps growing. The innovative Austrian producer reported more solar electric catamarans sales over the last couple of months and next launches are almost around the corner. Posted on 6 Nov 2020 Silent-Yachts launches solar powered resort
Innovative Austrian company is taking its skills and expertise to another level Silent-Yachts, the worldwide leader in solar electric luxury catamaran construction, is already known for bold decisions and ingenious moves. Now the innovative Austrian company is taking its skills and expertise to another level. Posted on 4 Sep 2020 Silent-Yachts unveils new versions of Silent 80
Working to expand the range of the solar electric catamaran flagship After recent successes in sales with four new yachts sold and 8 in total under construction, Silent-Yachts keeps working to expand the range and even better satisfy modern clients' wishes. Posted on 30 Jun 2020 Silent Yachts to introduce the new Silent 60
A new oceangoing solar-electric production catamaran Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world, is delighted to introduce the new SILENT 60 yacht. Posted on 10 Feb 2020
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy