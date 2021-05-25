New front exit version of solar electric catamaran Silent 60 launched

by Silent Yachts 12 Mar 12:52 PST

Silent-Yachts has launched a "Front Exit" version of its SILENT 60 model from its facility in Thailand. The new version provides owners with an even wider choice of layout options.

Direct front exit access to spacious foredeck

Improved guest circulation and air flow

New raised main deck and flush salon

Multiple cabin layouts available

The first "Front Master" version of the SILENT 60 was already launched last spring and had 4 guest cabins and a crew cabin.

In comparison, the principle novelty of the "Front Exit" version is the direct access to the foredeck area with open-air lounging space for up to six people via a forward doorway in the main salon. This enhances the circulation flow for guests around the boat and improves natural ventilation by creating a through-breeze when the forward and aft doors are left open.

Moreover, the new version introduces a raised main deck and flush salon (a feature of all subsequent SILENT 60's) that increases the ceiling heights on the cabin deck, as well as the storage space under the cockpit.

In terms of accommodation, the "Front Master" version with a master suite on the forward cabin deck, offers a 4 or 4+1 arrangement. Two SILENT 60's with this layout configuration have been launched so far.

The "Front Exit" version however offers a total of 4 different accommodation options:

4 cabins: 1 owner's stateroom with living room, 1 VIP cabin, 2 guest cabins with 1 double bed or 2 single beds, all cabins with ensuite bathroom.

1 owner's stateroom with living room, 1 VIP cabin, 2 guest cabins with 1 double bed or 2 single beds, all cabins with ensuite bathroom. 4+1 cabins: 1 owner's stateroom with living room, 1 VIP cabin, 2 guest cabins with 1 double bed or 2 single beds, 1 crew cabin with separate entrance from the deck, all cabins with ensuite bathroom.

1 owner's stateroom with living room, 1 VIP cabin, 2 guest cabins with 1 double bed or 2 single beds, 1 crew cabin with separate entrance from the deck, all cabins with ensuite bathroom. 5 cabins: 1 owner's stateroom, 4 guest cabins with 1 double bed or 2 single, all cabins with ensuite bathroom.

1 owner's stateroom, 4 guest cabins with 1 double bed or 2 single, all cabins with ensuite bathroom. 5+1 cabins: 1 owner's stateroom, 4 guest cabins with 1 double bed or 2 single, 1 crew cabin with separate entrance from the deck, all cabins with ensuite bathroom.

"The Front Exit version of the SILENT 60 is currently the most popular configuration and another example of how we are constantly working to provide our clients with greater choice and flexibility," says Silent-Yachts founder, Michael Köhler. "Of course, should an owner require even more accommodation space, there is the SILENT 62 3-Deck (closed version), which is equipped with six guest cabins plus a crew cabin. In addition, instead of the standard flybridge of 21 square metres, the closed version can have a spacious owner's suite measuring 23 square metres, as well as a private 34-square metre private terrace aft of the cabin."

The SILENT 60 solar-powered catamaran is designed to go anywhere as a true bluewater cruising yacht. The first "Front Exit" version (four cabins) is equipped with twin electric motors of 250kW each, a Lithium-ion battery bank with a capacity of 225 kWh and a 150kW diesel generator. The yacht can cruise efficiently with zero emissions solely on solar power for up to 100 nautical miles a day.