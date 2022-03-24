Outer Reef Yachts unveils new 900 Classic Motoryacht at the 2022 Palm Beach International Boat Show

Outer Reef new 900 Motoryacht docked in Fort Lauderdale, FL © Outer Reef Yachts Outer Reef new 900 Motoryacht docked in Fort Lauderdale, FL © Outer Reef Yachts

by Outer Reef 15 Mar 11:29 PDT

Award-winning long-range motoryacht builder Outer Reef Yachts is proud to announce the delivery of a new 900 Classic Long Range Motoryacht that will make her world debut at the 2022 Palm Beach International Boat Show, March 24th through 27th.

The new 2022 900 Outer Reef X Class Yacht was built under the direction of Outer Reef clients who have had a twenty-three-year-long relationship with Joel Davidson, Outer Reef's Fort Lauderdale-based Sales Representative. Over the years, they have owned yachts from well know builders including Northern Marine, Grand Banks and Burger; yet in the spring of 2017, they made the decision to move forward building a highly customized 700 Motoryacht with Outer Reef, and the result was the most extensively equipped 700 Outer Reef Motoryacht built to date, including more than one million dollars in upgrades.

Due to an expanding family during the new 700 build process, the couple re-examined their future cruising requirements and approached the Outer Reef team with the idea of building an even larger yacht, the new 900 Outer Reef, "JULIANNE," which will be unveiled and formally christened in Palm Beach during the show. This is their third custom yacht built with Davidson's support, expertise, and representation.

2022 900 Motoryacht Walkthrough

Single handed operation is possible with this yacht's 55HP hydraulic and proportional bow and stern thrusters, and the 3,500 gallon fuel capacity allows a range of 3000 nautical miles with 10% reserve fuel at 8.5 knots. The accommodation plan features a mid-ship full beam king berth master stateroom, a queen berth VIP forward, a twin berth cabin to port, and a queen guest stateroom to starboard. All guest cabins are en-suite. Aft of the engine room features two full guest or crew quarters; one equipped with a king and en suite head and shower and the other equipped with two berths, en suite head and shower. For the ultimate convenience, this area also boasts a galley dinette and second washer and dryer unit. As the largest Outer Reef Yacht within the X Class series, the sheer quality and volume of the new 900 Motoryacht mimics the feeling of superyacht cruising and ownership.

Twin 30 kw Northern Lights generators, 9 sq. ft. Trac stabilizers, chilled water air conditioning, 1800 gallon per day water maker, two sets of washers and dryers, 3 phase electrical system, an inverter system with extensive additional house bank batteries, are just some of many upgraded systems.

The spacious aft deck has a custom enlarged teak table and built-in seating and, with wet bar and refrigerator, wing doors, and twin staircases to an extended integrated swim platform. Covered side decks also include exterior access to an on-deck head.

The wide planked teak and wenge trimmed interior flooring was installed in key areas through the vessel, and is complemented by extensive use of granite, Silestone, custom stone choices, marble tiles and other unique trim. For ease of owner operation, the full stand-up engine room allows excellent access to equipment and systems. The Seatorque enclosed shaft system produces additional fuel efficiency. Also, to ensure the ultimate comfortable experience while under way, the owners can enjoy protection from noise exhaustion during long journeys or weekend cruises, as the yacht's operational decibel level is exceptionally low.

The comfortably spacious salon and adjoining galley and pilothouse provide completely unobstructed views in all directions, but when desired for night passages or privacy, a panel with a remote control can be raised to separate the salon and galley from the pilothouse which also has two upgraded Stidd helm chairs. Electronics, and AV systems throughout the yacht were chosen for ultimate performance rather than cost. On the foredeck the windlass was upgraded.

Owners and visitors alike are awed by the 900 Series flybridge, which lends way to two wing stations port and starboard. Due to Outer Reef's exceptional design, the length of the flybridge and boat deck exceed many 100' plus yachts offered by other builders. Three upgraded Stidd helm chairs provide substantial seating with tables under a large hardtop. The boat deck is equipped with features including two eight-person emergency life rafts for safety, a large BBQ grill with twin 20 lb LP tanks, 2,600 lb fully hydraulic davit, a 17' Walker Bay tender with 115 hp Yamaha mounted fore and aft and two SEABOBS. An exterior hatch and full staircase lead down to the aft deck, and a large entertainment zone perfect for alfresco dining.

Additionally, for sun protection, the yacht has an awning from the aft end of the boat deck over a custom-built sun lounge forward to the tender, which can be stored easily when not in use. The list of upgrades on this 2022 900 model, which were detailed in numerous design sessions, are the most extensive and detailed of any Outer Reef built to date.

Joel Davidson, Outer Reef's Fort Lauderdale-based Sales Representative stated, "In my extensive experience working within this industry for 43 years, I have never come across a company that compares to Outer Reef in terms of customer service. Outer Reef President and CEO Jeff Druek makes it his personal mission to become intricately involved and accessible to all customers before, during and after the design and build process. His dedication, along with the dedication of the entire Outer Reef Yachts team, ensured these brand-loyal owners of this highly customized new 90' had the ultimate experience, resulting in a new yacht that is genuinely exquisite."

Along with the global debut of the new Outer Reef 900 Motoryacht "JULIANNE", three additional yachts will be available for personal showings at the Palm Beach International Boat Show: a 2021 Outer Reef 720 Pilothouse "BB", a 2022 740 Outer Reef Deluxbridge™ skylounge "EQUIESSENCE", and a 2021 62' Trident, "OASIS".