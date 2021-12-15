Tankoa S501 hull #4 launched in Genoa

by Tankoa Yachts 21 Mar 21:28 PDT

The 4th hull in Tankoa's successful 50-metre, all-aluminium series designed by Francesco Paszkowski has touched the water for the first time following her technical launch on Saturday 19 March.

Started on speculation, this unit is the first in the series to feature a swimming pool on the main deck forward. It also builds on the experience of Bintador's hybrid propulsion to provide three cruising modes: diesel-mechanical, diesel-electric and full-electric.

"As our second yacht with hybrid propulsion, this launch confirms we are at the forefront of technological research in order to meet the needs of even the most sophisticated owners," says Tankoa CEO, Vincenzo Poerio. "This time we used the MAN / Siemens system and we are very satisfied with the performance in the various configurations."

By selecting the most appropriate mode of sailing, it is possible to reduce fuel consumption, increase the comfort while cruising at night and extend the servicing time of the main machinery, especially the generators. The eco-friendly nature of hybrid propulsion means the owner can also access protected areas that other yachts cannot.

Outfitting of the yacht will continue at the shipyard prior to her delivery in late April.

Work is continuing on the fifth hull in the 50-metre series, which has conventional propulsion and is scheduled for delivery later this year, and a 6th hull has been started on speculation.

Other projects under construction include the T580 designed by Paszkowski, the first T55 Sportiva by Luca Dini and the T450 by Giorgio M. Cassetta.