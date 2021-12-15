Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 1

Tankoa S501 hull #4 launched in Genoa

by Tankoa Yachts 21 Mar 21:28 PDT

The 4th hull in Tankoa's successful 50-metre, all-aluminium series designed by Francesco Paszkowski has touched the water for the first time following her technical launch on Saturday 19 March.

Started on speculation, this unit is the first in the series to feature a swimming pool on the main deck forward. It also builds on the experience of Bintador's hybrid propulsion to provide three cruising modes: diesel-mechanical, diesel-electric and full-electric.

"As our second yacht with hybrid propulsion, this launch confirms we are at the forefront of technological research in order to meet the needs of even the most sophisticated owners," says Tankoa CEO, Vincenzo Poerio. "This time we used the MAN / Siemens system and we are very satisfied with the performance in the various configurations."

Tankoa S501 hull #4 launched in Genoa - photo © Sargentini Foto
Tankoa S501 hull #4 launched in Genoa - photo © Sargentini Foto

By selecting the most appropriate mode of sailing, it is possible to reduce fuel consumption, increase the comfort while cruising at night and extend the servicing time of the main machinery, especially the generators. The eco-friendly nature of hybrid propulsion means the owner can also access protected areas that other yachts cannot.

Outfitting of the yacht will continue at the shipyard prior to her delivery in late April.

Work is continuing on the fifth hull in the 50-metre series, which has conventional propulsion and is scheduled for delivery later this year, and a 6th hull has been started on speculation.

Other projects under construction include the T580 designed by Paszkowski, the first T55 Sportiva by Luca Dini and the T450 by Giorgio M. Cassetta.

Tankoa S501 hull #4 launched in Genoa - photo © Sargentini Foto
Tankoa S501 hull #4 launched in Genoa - photo © Sargentini Foto

Related Articles

All-aluminum 55m superyacht T55 Sportiva sold
The sale comes just six months after the Linea Sportiva was officially presented The Genoa-based boutique shipyard is proud to announce the signing of a contract for the first all-aluminium 55-metre unit in the new series designed by Luca Dini. Posted on 3 Feb First hull of Tankoa T450 sold
Designed by Giorgio Cassetta Tankoa Yachts is proud to announce that the first hull of its all new 45-metre superyacht, the T450, has been sold to a North American client. Posted on 15 Dec 2021 The eye catching design of the 50 Metre M/Y Olokun
Full photography has been released of the sophisticated yachts Full photography has been released of the sophisticated M/Y Olokun, the third unit in Tankoa's 50-metre series of all-aluminum yachts with sleek exterior styling and interior layout by Francesco Paszkowski and interior decor by Casa Dio Miami/London. Posted on 13 Nov 2021 Tankoa T760 Apache superyacht concept
Apache's clean exterior lines are based on crisp horizontal, vertical and diagonal lines At 76m overall with a maximum beam of 12.5 metres, the steel and aluminium Apache project is based on a brand new technical platform with beautifully sleek exterior styling, chic interior design and never-before-seen luxury features by Alberto Mancini. Posted on 25 Sep 2021 Tankoa announces the birth of Linea Sportiva
Conceived and designed to expand the market offering of the Genoa-based boutique brand Tankoa has unveiled its new Linea Sportiva by Luca Dini in a live Zoom event. Conceived and designed to expand the market offering of the Genoa-based boutique brand, the first model in the dynamic series is the Sportiva 55 rated at under 500GT Posted on 3 Jul 2021 Fourth yacht in Tankoa's 50-metre Series sold
Over 40% complete and scheduled for delivery at the end of 2021 Tankoa is pleased to announce the sale of the fourth unit in its all-aluminium 50-metre series after Vertige, Bintador and Olokun. Started on speculation, the build is now over 40% complete and scheduled for delivery at the end of 2021. Posted on 12 Nov 2020 Tankoa Yachts launches M/Y Olokun
The third hull in its 50-metre all-aluminium series The technical launch of 50-metre M/Y Olokun (S501 hull n.3) designed by Francesco Paszkowski with interior décor by Casadio Miami/London took place at the boutique yard in Genoa on September 12. Posted on 15 Sep 2020 Tankoa Yachts unveils the T450
A 45-metre yacht with the soul of a much larger vessel Tankoa's first yacht under 50 metres extends its superyacht range into more compact vessels of just over 400GT, without sacrificing the brand's hard-earned reputation for quality and comfort combined with innovation and elegance. Posted on 8 Jul 2020 50m S501 MY Bintador to debut at Monaco Yacht Show
The expression of Italian excellence Tankoa Yachts is delighted to announce that 50m/165' Tankoa S501 Hybrid M/Y Bintador, designed by Francesco Paszkowski, will make her international debut at the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show. Posted on 25 Jul 2019 Tankoa new 50m S501 Hybrid successfully launched
The yacht will undergo intensive sea trials prior to delivery Following final fit out and dock trials, the yacht will undergo intensive sea trials prior to delivery to her European owner, in time for the summer season and for the official World debut at 2019 Monaco Yacht Show Posted on 8 May 2019
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy