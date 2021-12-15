Tankoa signs a new contract for a full custom 52m project to be delivered in spring 2025

Tankoa Shipyard © Tankoa Yachts Tankoa Shipyard © Tankoa Yachts

by Tankoa Yachts 6 Apr 08:46 PDT

Tankoa is pleased to announce the sale of a new 52m yacht. A full custom project, developed on a new platform and based on the precise requests of its Canadian owners introduced by Albert McIlroy from Optimusnavis that will follow the construction as owners representative.

This new yacht was designed in collaboration with a prestigious partner, Vitruvius Yachts Ltd, led by the designer Philippe Briand, who dealt with both the exterior design and the naval architecture, while the interiors are signed by FM Architettura from Ancona.

Despite being 52 meters in length, the yacht remains under 500 GT and is characterised by a remarkable development of the interiors, designed and finely decorated down to the smallest detail.

"The project was developed over a year and, once Tankoa was chosen as the shipyard, it was a pleasure to collaborate with the owners to define the last details of what will surely be a remarkable, pleasant and successful collaboration," says Claudio Corvino, Tankoa Sales Manager.

During the design, great attention was paid both to the development of the hull and to containing weights, in order to obtain an extremely efficient yacht with reduced consumption; this particular aspect is further emphasised by the hybrid propulsion of this new Tankoa yacht, complete with batteries and developed jointly with Siemens.

Tankoa has once again confirmed it is the go-to shipyard for owners who intend to build a full custom yacht that weighs below 500GT. The Vitruvius Yachts 52 will be built entirely of aluminium and will be delivered in the spring of 2025.