Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Volvo Penta launches Assisted Docking retrofit upgrade

by AB Volvo Penta 13 Apr 01:41 PDT
Volvo Penta launches Assisted Docking retrofit upgrade © Volvo Penta

Volvo Penta is launching its Assisted Docking system as a retrofit upgrade for many yacht owners with Volvo Penta IPS (Inboard Performance System), from the year 2012 and onwards.

This launch from Volvo Penta includes software updates, demonstrating how the Volvo Penta IPS propulsion system can keep improving over time, as Volvo Penta innovation continues the evolution of the company's complete helm-to-prop solutions.

Volvo Penta's Assisted Docking system gives the captain better control when docking a boat. The system automates his or her intentions, compensating for dynamic variables such as wind and current, and helping the vessel stay on its intended course. Regardless of experience level, boaters testify that the system provides easier and safer docking.

Volvo Penta launches Assisted Docking retrofit upgrade - photo © Volvo Penta
Volvo Penta launches Assisted Docking retrofit upgrade - photo © Volvo Penta

The system made a splash when it was launched last year - with award recognition at the METSTRADE Show, IBEX and the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). And it's no surprise - it really is a truly unique docking experience.

Continually enhance your yacht

Assisted Docking is available for retrofit in the aftermarket for D6-IPS, D8-IPS and D11-IPS packages - from model year 2012 for EVCE and EVC2.

How Assisted Docking is retrofitted will be boat specific, ranging from a simple software update to full upgrade kits that also include the Joystick and Dynamic Positioning System (DPS), antenna and Glass Cockpit interface. Each customer can consult with an authorized Volvo Penta dealer to evaluate whether Assisted Docking is the ideal fit.

"Previously, this technology was only available for new boats," explains Anders Thorin, Product Manager Electronics at Volvo Penta. "But we want to ensure that our current customers are able to continually enhance their experience on the water as we continue to make boating more accessible, safer and stress free."

"Offering software upgrades for our Volvo Penta IPS system means that boat owners can unlock newfound performance in their existing vessels," said Johan Inden, President of Marine Business at Volvo Penta. "We will continue to innovate and explore how digital enhancements can deliver a continually improving experience for our customers."

Increased confidence - for a yacht you know well

Assisted Docking is a hybrid between automated docking and manual docking. The beauty of this system is that it gives the captain enhanced control. Volvo Penta's team of experts - from software developers to test drivers - have made the system behave intuitively in all situations, so that anyone can feel like a seasoned captain.

Volvo Penta launches Assisted Docking retrofit upgrade - photo © Volvo Penta
Volvo Penta launches Assisted Docking retrofit upgrade - photo © Volvo Penta

"I was not prepared for such a seamless experience," says Maria Ronger, an existing Volvo Penta customer, and new Assisted Docking user since testing the system on her yacht. "This is a boat that I know well, I've docked her many times. I was wary that the docking system might feel artificial and take away from my boating experience, but it is not like that at all. It is smooth. It does not take over; it is a helping hand. I still feel in full control, but Assisted Docking gives me a new level of confidence."

Related Articles

Testing electric solution for Arctic conditions
Volvo Penta's advanced hybrid solution, the Kvitbjørn, was recently put through its paces Volvo Penta's advanced hybrid solution for Hurtigruten Svalbard's new sightseeing vessel, the Kvitbjørn (Polar Bear), was recently put through its paces during its first test at sea. Posted on 25 Mar Volvo Penta expanded corrosion protection
Announced for sterndrive and FWD boats Volvo Penta today announced its new Coastal Series corrosion protection package with a seven-year coverage plan, giving extra protection for Volvo Penta sterndrive and Forward Drive (FWD) boats operating in salt or brackish water. Posted on 12 Feb Solace Boats and Volvo Penta announce partnership
SOLACE Boats unveiled its new 415CS center console with diesel Aquamatic DPI inboards Today, at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), SOLACE Boats unveiled its new 415CS center console powered by a fully integrated Volvo Penta propulsion system with twin diesel Aquamatic DPI inboards. Posted on 29 Oct 2021 Advantages of EVC extended to a broader range
Volvo Penta has improved the features of the Electronic Vessel Control (EVC 2) system Volvo Penta has improved the functionality and features of its next-generation Electronic Vessel Control (EVC 2) system and expanded the system to its complete marine leisure gasoline range and D8 diesel engines Posted on 29 Sep 2021 Amer Yachts reveals new flagship
The Amer 120 is the largest of its kind in the world to be powered by Volvo Penta IPS. The Amer 120 is the largest of its kind in the world to be powered by Volvo Penta IPS. But what makes Volvo Penta IPS so desirable for Amer's charter yachts? Posted on 10 Sep 2021 A powerful pair: Volvo Penta and Garmin team up
Assisted Docking and Garmin Surround View Camera System collaboration Volvo Penta and Garmin continue their long history of collaboration by making it possible to combine two independent systems - Volvo Penta Assisted Docking and Garmin Surround View Camera System. Posted on 8 Sep 2021 Volvo Penta expands its DPI Aquamatic sterndrive
Award-winning DPI Aquamatic sterndrive is now on the market as a triple installation This new setup will allow larger boats - in the marine commercial and leisure sectors - to benefit from its outstanding performance and reliability and increase the power offering for existing boats. Posted on 8 Jul 2021 Volvo Penta partnership with Bravada Yachts
Invictus marks several important "firsts" for Volvo Penta Luxury houseboat manufacturer Bravada Yachts selected Volvo Penta as the propulsion provider of choice for the builder's new Atlas V Series 80 x 22 custom lake houseboat, Invictus, located on Lake Powell, Arizona. Posted on 20 Apr 2021 Volvo Penta debuts Assisted Docking VR experience
Assisted Docking technology aims to address one of the most challenging aspects of boating. Visitors at the 2021 PBIBS will have an opportunity to "test drive" the new Assisted Docking system using a VR simulator and to learn about the company's full range of propulsion solutions that are aimed at creating an easy boating experience. Posted on 26 Mar 2021 Tiara Yachts confident in Assisted Docking system
A game-changing next step in the Inboard Performance System (IPS) experience Early this year, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Volvo Penta launched the industry's first fully-integrated Assisted Docking system, a game-changing next step in the Inboard Performance System (IPS) experience. Posted on 20 Mar 2021
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy