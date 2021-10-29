Volvo Penta launches Assisted Docking retrofit upgrade

by AB Volvo Penta 13 Apr 01:41 PDT

Volvo Penta is launching its Assisted Docking system as a retrofit upgrade for many yacht owners with Volvo Penta IPS (Inboard Performance System), from the year 2012 and onwards.

This launch from Volvo Penta includes software updates, demonstrating how the Volvo Penta IPS propulsion system can keep improving over time, as Volvo Penta innovation continues the evolution of the company's complete helm-to-prop solutions.

Volvo Penta's Assisted Docking system gives the captain better control when docking a boat. The system automates his or her intentions, compensating for dynamic variables such as wind and current, and helping the vessel stay on its intended course. Regardless of experience level, boaters testify that the system provides easier and safer docking.

The system made a splash when it was launched last year - with award recognition at the METSTRADE Show, IBEX and the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). And it's no surprise - it really is a truly unique docking experience.

Continually enhance your yacht

Assisted Docking is available for retrofit in the aftermarket for D6-IPS, D8-IPS and D11-IPS packages - from model year 2012 for EVCE and EVC2.

How Assisted Docking is retrofitted will be boat specific, ranging from a simple software update to full upgrade kits that also include the Joystick and Dynamic Positioning System (DPS), antenna and Glass Cockpit interface. Each customer can consult with an authorized Volvo Penta dealer to evaluate whether Assisted Docking is the ideal fit.

"Previously, this technology was only available for new boats," explains Anders Thorin, Product Manager Electronics at Volvo Penta. "But we want to ensure that our current customers are able to continually enhance their experience on the water as we continue to make boating more accessible, safer and stress free."

"Offering software upgrades for our Volvo Penta IPS system means that boat owners can unlock newfound performance in their existing vessels," said Johan Inden, President of Marine Business at Volvo Penta. "We will continue to innovate and explore how digital enhancements can deliver a continually improving experience for our customers."

Increased confidence - for a yacht you know well

Assisted Docking is a hybrid between automated docking and manual docking. The beauty of this system is that it gives the captain enhanced control. Volvo Penta's team of experts - from software developers to test drivers - have made the system behave intuitively in all situations, so that anyone can feel like a seasoned captain.

"I was not prepared for such a seamless experience," says Maria Ronger, an existing Volvo Penta customer, and new Assisted Docking user since testing the system on her yacht. "This is a boat that I know well, I've docked her many times. I was wary that the docking system might feel artificial and take away from my boating experience, but it is not like that at all. It is smooth. It does not take over; it is a helping hand. I still feel in full control, but Assisted Docking gives me a new level of confidence."