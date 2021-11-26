Please select your home edition
Ferretti Yachts marks a first as FY500 sold in Vietnam

by Ferretti Group 13 Apr 23:26 PDT
FY500 © Ferretti Yachts

Ferretti Group is excited to announce the sale of a FY500 in Vietnam through its exclusive dealer, Lux Yacht. Having already became a hot-ticket item across such regions as Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia, the boat's purchase marks the first-ever vessel by Ferretti Yachts to be sold in the country, after successfully concluding two New Riva sales last year!

Measuring 15.33m length with a beam of 4.29m, the majestic FY500 is the result of a dynamic partnership between Ferretti Group's Product Strategy Committee, its Engineering Department and renowned design firm IdeaItalia. Boasting a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette, this stunning vessel blends vast, capacious exteriors with tasteful interiors that are timelessly elegant yet wholly comfortable in line with the brand's 'Just Like Home' promise.

FY500 - photo © Ferretti Yachts
FY500 - photo © Ferretti Yachts

The FY500 features commodious outdoor spaces that epitomise cruising on the high seas, be it the multi-purpose flybridge, a stern swim platform that affords direct access to water, or the gorgeous relaxation area at the bow, which serves up 360-degree views across the oceanic vistas. This spaciousness continues inside with the stunningly appointed main deck lounge, flowing seamlessly into the lower deck cabins. A star turn here is the full-beam master cabin, with a 43-inch TV screen, plenty of storage spaces and premium bathroom fittings.

To find out more about this cutting-edge design, please visit www.ferretti-yachts.com.

FY500 - photo © Ferretti Yachts
FY500 - photo © Ferretti Yachts

