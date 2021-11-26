Ferretti Yachts marks a first as FY500 sold in Vietnam

FY500 © Ferretti Yachts FY500 © Ferretti Yachts

by Ferretti Group 13 Apr 23:26 PDT

Ferretti Group is excited to announce the sale of a FY500 in Vietnam through its exclusive dealer, Lux Yacht. Having already became a hot-ticket item across such regions as Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia, the boat's purchase marks the first-ever vessel by Ferretti Yachts to be sold in the country, after successfully concluding two New Riva sales last year!

Measuring 15.33m length with a beam of 4.29m, the majestic FY500 is the result of a dynamic partnership between Ferretti Group's Product Strategy Committee, its Engineering Department and renowned design firm IdeaItalia. Boasting a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette, this stunning vessel blends vast, capacious exteriors with tasteful interiors that are timelessly elegant yet wholly comfortable in line with the brand's 'Just Like Home' promise.

The FY500 features commodious outdoor spaces that epitomise cruising on the high seas, be it the multi-purpose flybridge, a stern swim platform that affords direct access to water, or the gorgeous relaxation area at the bow, which serves up 360-degree views across the oceanic vistas. This spaciousness continues inside with the stunningly appointed main deck lounge, flowing seamlessly into the lower deck cabins. A star turn here is the full-beam master cabin, with a 43-inch TV screen, plenty of storage spaces and premium bathroom fittings.

To find out more about this cutting-edge design, please visit www.ferretti-yachts.com.