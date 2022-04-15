Please select your home edition
Launching of LEEN 72 #1

by Leen Trimarans 15 Apr 23:34 PDT 15 April 2022
LEEN 72 #1 © Olivier Blanchett / LEEN-Trimarans

The launch of the LEEN 72 #1 took place on April 15, 2022 in the Grand Yacht Basin of La Rochelle (France) in front of the shipyard.

The boat is perfecty balanced floating.

This launch rewards the hard work, energy and know-how of a whole team of enthusiasts.

The LEEN 72, an exploration trawler trimaran with great autonomy (transatlantic) and a considerable living space, meets a specific demand for innovative, environmentally friendly, ocean-going and spacious boats.

Its Franco-American owner will take delivery of the boat in mid-May and will embark on a long voyage of several weeks to the United States (East Coast), passing through Scotland, Iceland, Greenland and Canada.

The boat will be exhibited at the Power Boat show in Annapolis from 6 to 9 October 2022.

LEEN 72 #1 - photo © LEEN-Trimarans
LEEN 72 #1 - photo © LEEN-Trimarans

Specifications:

Overall length: 72 ft
Overall beam: 29 ft
Draft: 4.49 ft
Displacement unloaded: 34 t
Full load displacement: 41 t
Fuel tank: 5 000 l
Water tank: 1 000 l
Engine power
Naval architect: Bernard Nivelt
Architect and interior designer: Pierre Frutschi
Certification: CE ICNN

