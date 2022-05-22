ILIAD Catamarans set for Sanctuary Cove Boat Show

by ILIAD Catamarans 20 Apr 01:45 PDT

ILIAD Catamarans is quickly filling its appointment schedule for its display at the 2022 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from 19 - 22 May.

The company will be showcasing its popular ILIAD 50 motor yacht at the event and has been fielding intense interest in the model as well as others across its range.

ILIAD Catamarans has enjoyed remarkable success since its launch in 2019 with 14 models across its range already sold to Australian buyers who appreciate the long-range, excellent economy, customisable designs and high quality of construction and finishes afforded by each model.

The new ILIAD 62 was originally due to be unveiled at the event, however it has been delayed due to the pandemic's impact on the shipping industry, but the exciting new model is now due to be launched at the Sydney International Boat Show later in the year.

ILIAD Catamarans CEO Mark Elkington said the ILIAD 50 is expected to draw big crowds at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show with inspection appointments already filling up.

"The ILIAD 50 continues to be extremely popular, and we are thrilled at the response we have had from motor yacht enthusiasts across the Asia Pacific," Mark said.

"It's immensely satisfying to see our goal of creating long-range, luxurious, spacious and customisable power catamarans effectively meeting the needs of so many clients," he said.

"We are also delighted to have some of our earliest clients return to purchase another ILIAD Catamaran, which is a rewarding testament to the resale value and quality of the range."

The ILIAD range includes the ILIAD 50, new ILIAD 53S and ILIAD 62, and the ILIAD 74, and the shipyard is also set to announce an exciting new model in the near future.

The forthcoming ILIAD 62 power catamaran has already been recognised by the international marine industry being announced as a finalist in the 2022 Multihull of the Year awards.

The ultimate fuel-efficient power catamaran boasting one of the longest-range capabilities in her class at more than 3,500nm, the ILIAD 62 strikes an impressive silhouette and features outstanding craftsmanship, cutting-edge design and construction excellence to deliver unparalleled performance and class-leading fuel efficiency.

The catamaran is designed for sublime relaxation and social gatherings with a choice of spacious alfresco areas. The superb flybridge (open or fully enclosed) seats ten in luxurious comfort and features an independent galley complete with refrigeration, BBQ/grill, separate bar fridge, ice maker and more.

The foredeck is an idyllic space for enjoying sunset cocktails on the adjustable sunbathing pads, while owners can dine alfresco in the generous cockpit, which features seamless access to the epicurean galley and saloon.

Accommodation onboard is voluminous and beautifully proportioned, with each cabin featuring oversized ensuites, superb natural light and absolute privacy. For extended-passage voyagers, the exclusive owner's hull can also incorporate a dedicated laundry, workshop, office and even separate crew quarters with separate bow access.

The ILIAD 62's design allows for either traditional davits fitted to her transom or a transom-lift platform for launching the tender and use as a dive platform. An optional flybridge mounted crane can also be fitted to lift. Optimal safety is assured with clutter-free decks, wide walkways, and full composite-built stairwell with ergonomic handrails to the flybridge.

The ILIAD Power of Choice allows owners to express their individuality with the flexibility to choose their preferred layout, finishes and options at a price that challenges most production power catamarans.

Further information on ILIAD Catamarans, its range or appointments to inspect the ILIAD 50 at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show can be obtained by contacting +61 (0) 499 989 559, emailing or visiting the website at iliadcatamarans.com.