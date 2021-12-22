Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

On the Line with the Viking 58 Convertible

by Viking Yacht 20 Apr 11:59 PDT
Viking 58 Convertible © Viking Yachts

All Viking models - from 38 to 90 feet - are doing extremely well, but demand for our Viking 58 Convertible seems to be sky-high these days. Ideal for the owner/operator or the owner who wants to utilize a part-time crew, the 58's three-stateroom, two-head layout delivers maximum versatility for cruising as well as campaigning on the tournament trail.

This Viking View takes you inside the manufacturing plant and onto the floor of Line 3 where there are no fewer than five 58s in various stages of production. Through Viking's world-class dealer network, the yachts will be delivered to owners in destinations from New England to Florida over the next several months.

Viking 58 Convertible - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 58 Convertible - photo © Viking Yachts

The boatbuilders in the Mechanical Department of Line 3 prepare hull No. 37 of the Viking 58 for the installation of its twin 1622MHP MTU engines along with a host of other mechanical and electrical components including a Seakeeper 18. The 58 benefits from Viking's industry-leading engineering and technological advancements while still stressing ease of operation, maintenance and access to operational systems.

Viking 58 Convertible - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 58 Convertible - photo © Viking Yachts

Mechanical Department Foreman Bill Langel (red shirt) and Leadman Juan Rodriguez (yellow shirt) get ready to transport the first MTU engine into the boat. The 58 is also available with MAN propulsion, ranging from twin 1400MHP to 1900MHP powerplants.

Viking 58 Convertible - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 58 Convertible - photo © Viking Yachts

In the salon of Hull No. 36, Finish Carpenters Tinh Le (left) and Long Pham (right) are shown fitting the port fiberglass air conditioning soffit; the part will then be taken to the upholstery department where it will be wrapped in a custom headliner material before final installation. Privacy and comfort are the hallmarks of every Viking yacht interior, and the salon of the 58 Convertible brings these elements to the next level by providing three unique living and entertaining areas.

In the cockpit of No. 35, Ernesto Argueta installs the transom liftgate. He uses shims to ensure proper gap width between the gate and transom door opening. At 165 square feet, the 58 Convertible's cockpit is the largest in its class—a full 12 square feet bigger than its closest competitor.

Viking 58 Convertible - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 58 Convertible - photo © Viking Yachts

Every Viking can be highly personalized by its owner. Part of that process includes choosing hull and boot stripe color arrangements. Above, exterior Trim Painter Pedro Ventura sands the exterior of No. 34 in preparation for the application of its boot stripe. A custom Dark Blue Pearl Metallic and White "Demo-style" stripe (which features a main stripe with top and bottom accent stripes) will complement the boat's Shimmering Blue hull.

Viking 58 Convertible - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 58 Convertible - photo © Viking Yachts

We leave you with a shot of hull No. 33 - a Kingston Grey 58 awaiting her faux teak toerail and hardtop.

For more information about the Viking 58, please contact your authorized Viking dealer. We also invite you to check out our video showcase for this model.

Related Articles

Viking Yachts 54 Sport Tower - Adrenaline rush
Command deck layout and helm just steps from the expansive cockpit The Viking Yachts 54 Sport Tower (ST) delivers incredible versatility, thriving as an owner-operator boat with its command deck layout and helm just steps from the expansive cockpit. Posted on 13 Apr Walk this way - Viking 64
Walk-through video demonstrates commitment to building a better boat every day A video walk-through of the new Viking 64 demonstrates Viking's commitment to building a better boat every day. Posted on 8 Mar Viking 80 - Next level luxury
The Viking 80 Sky Bridge is a sportfisherman's palace The Viking 80 Sky Bridge is a sportfisherman's palace, complete with five-plus staterooms, six heads, two salons, three control stations, an enormous cockpit and the latest technology to help you raise fish and amass a lifetime's worth of memories. Posted on 26 Jan Pulling Power
Great things happen at the Viking Yacht Company every day Great things happen at the Viking Yacht Company every day. Last Friday was particularly special – another milestone, in fact. Posted on 15 Jan Energized luxury: Viking 64
Viking 64 brings a luxurious energy to its living arrangements Featuring new interior design and style elements, the Viking 64 brings a luxurious energy to its living arrangements. Posted on 5 Jan Viking 64 - New photos released
Presenting a powerful profile that demands attention With the new 64 Convertible, Viking distances itself further as the leader in this segment of the sportfishing boat market. Just look at these stunning images from our recent helicopter photoshoot off Palm Beach, Florida. Posted on 22 Dec 2021 Get on board - Viking 90
Are you ready for the ride of your life? Are you ready for the ride of your life? Feel the energy of innovation as we bring you into our Research and Design Department to begin following the build process of the Viking 90. Posted on 7 Dec 2021 Introducing the Viking Yachts 54 Open Series
The fleet consists of three models: the 54 Open (O), 54 Sport Coupe (SC) and 54 Sport Tower (ST) Our new 54 Open Series provides the versatile owner-operator configuration of a Viking express-style yacht with greater size and performance. In fact, it's the largest express model we've ever built. Posted on 17 Nov 2021 Introducing the new Viking 64
Every new Viking model is a series of refinements of its predecessors Every new Viking model is a series of refinements of its predecessors, and this is particularly evident with the new 64 Convertible. Posted on 10 Nov 2021 The Viking 90 - Heir to the throne
Another example of Viking excellence in boatbuilding design, engineering and innovation Announced at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the new flagship of our fleet of sportfishing yachts stands out as another example of Viking excellence in boatbuilding design, engineering and innovation. Posted on 3 Nov 2021
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy