On the Line with the Viking 58 Convertible

Viking 58 Convertible © Viking Yachts Viking 58 Convertible © Viking Yachts

by Viking Yacht 20 Apr 11:59 PDT

All Viking models - from 38 to 90 feet - are doing extremely well, but demand for our Viking 58 Convertible seems to be sky-high these days. Ideal for the owner/operator or the owner who wants to utilize a part-time crew, the 58's three-stateroom, two-head layout delivers maximum versatility for cruising as well as campaigning on the tournament trail.

This Viking View takes you inside the manufacturing plant and onto the floor of Line 3 where there are no fewer than five 58s in various stages of production. Through Viking's world-class dealer network, the yachts will be delivered to owners in destinations from New England to Florida over the next several months.

The boatbuilders in the Mechanical Department of Line 3 prepare hull No. 37 of the Viking 58 for the installation of its twin 1622MHP MTU engines along with a host of other mechanical and electrical components including a Seakeeper 18. The 58 benefits from Viking's industry-leading engineering and technological advancements while still stressing ease of operation, maintenance and access to operational systems.

Mechanical Department Foreman Bill Langel (red shirt) and Leadman Juan Rodriguez (yellow shirt) get ready to transport the first MTU engine into the boat. The 58 is also available with MAN propulsion, ranging from twin 1400MHP to 1900MHP powerplants.

In the salon of Hull No. 36, Finish Carpenters Tinh Le (left) and Long Pham (right) are shown fitting the port fiberglass air conditioning soffit; the part will then be taken to the upholstery department where it will be wrapped in a custom headliner material before final installation. Privacy and comfort are the hallmarks of every Viking yacht interior, and the salon of the 58 Convertible brings these elements to the next level by providing three unique living and entertaining areas.

In the cockpit of No. 35, Ernesto Argueta installs the transom liftgate. He uses shims to ensure proper gap width between the gate and transom door opening. At 165 square feet, the 58 Convertible's cockpit is the largest in its class—a full 12 square feet bigger than its closest competitor.

Every Viking can be highly personalized by its owner. Part of that process includes choosing hull and boot stripe color arrangements. Above, exterior Trim Painter Pedro Ventura sands the exterior of No. 34 in preparation for the application of its boot stripe. A custom Dark Blue Pearl Metallic and White "Demo-style" stripe (which features a main stripe with top and bottom accent stripes) will complement the boat's Shimmering Blue hull.

We leave you with a shot of hull No. 33 - a Kingston Grey 58 awaiting her faux teak toerail and hardtop.

For more information about the Viking 58, please contact your authorized Viking dealer. We also invite you to check out our video showcase for this model.