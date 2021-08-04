Columbus Crossover 40 to be built on spec at Palumbo Superyachts Savona

by Columbus Yachts 27 Apr 04:54 PDT

Columbus Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, announces the construction on spec of a new 40-metre superyacht from the Crossover line, for delivery in spring 2024. A second hull, also Columbus Crossover 40, will be assembled starting from the end of the year.

Having the Ancona facility of Palumbo Superyachts saturated its production capacity with 11 units under construction (10 of which already sold) between 24 and 67 metres, the company has therefore decided to build the new hull at their Savona shipyard, which spreads over 30,000 square metres and is fully equipped for new-build constructions.

"The current market trend and our order book guarantee us stability and solidity. Though we're already financing the construction of an 80-metre ISA at our headquarters in Naples, we can also support the production of a new 40-metre Columbus Crossover to be delivered in spring 2024. Savona is the ideal place as it provides skilled workers to join a new managerial team dedicated to the construction of new-builds", comments Giuseppe Palumbo, Sole Director of Palumbo Superyachts and Palumbo SY Refit.

The new Columbus Crossover 40 project, designed by Sergio Cutolo - Hydro Tec, stems from the need of housing large tenders on compact yachts, and at the same time endorses the new lifestyle that equates a boat with a private island on which to concentrate all the holiday activities.

The exterior lines are characterized by modern and muscular shapes, with a prevalence of stretched and angled surfaces, and with a higher distribution of volume in the forward area than typically found on Crossovers, so as to make room for the tender. The displacement hull has bulbous bow and flat, flared aft sections and is in steel with light alloy superstructure.

The interior, by Francesco Guida, will be modern and inspired by the theme of exploration.

This boat can house a tender up to 8 meters in length and 2.5 tons in weight on deck, as well as the whole series of "toys" usually supplied to this type of yacht.

A retractable crane, installed on the upper deck aft, will allow to handle the tender, which is usually towed.

The stern area features a swimming pool with automatic sliding cover and a large bathing platform, the ideal lookout for scenic views of the sea. The bulwarks are completely foldable and they create a huge beach club that can be arranged according to the needs of the moment.

The sun deck is intended for social life and includes a sunbathing area, a relaxation area with a forward facing sofa and in the middle, covered by the hard-top, we find the outdoor dining/ cocktail area, with a large bar at starboard and a dining table on the port side. The hard-top houses a characteristic "crow's nest" from which you can enjoy a 360 degree view.

The two social areas, the deck saloon and the sky lounge, have been designed to be respectively the main saloon and the formal lunch/ dinner area. In particular, the upper deck dining room spreads to full width and opens to the side, creating a cantilevered loggia over the ocean.

The owner's suite is traditionally arranged towards the bow, on the main deck, while the four guest cabins are located below deck in the central section of the hull.

A tunnel in the double bottom connects the engine room to the crew area, as well as providing room for the main lines of the plants to pass through and for the equipment and fuel tanks to be inspected.

The yacht will be fitted with two Caterpillar C 32 of 970 kW each allowing it to run at a maximum speed of over 14.5 knots. Fuelled by tanks of 60m" approximate capacity, at economic speed this boat will reach a 4,000 mile range.

Two desalinators producing about 8.6m"/ day will feed the 10m" total capacity of the freshwater tanks.

The yacht is equipped with two pairs of stabilizers ensuring optimal performance at anchor or under way.