Numarine launches first 22XP yacht

by Numarine 28 Apr 02:29 PDT

Numarine's fleet of explorer yachts, the XP Series, continues to grow as the shipyard launches the first 22XP yacht in Istanbul. This is the entry level boat in the XP Series to date.

Entry level model in the XP Series

World debut at 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival

The company's long-standing partners designed the yacht inside and out. Can Yalman is responsible for exterior and interior design, while Umberto Tagliavini took care of the efficient naval architecture. The new yacht has gigantic angular windows like the 26XP, large social areas, spacious flybridge. Every detail shows she's part of the XP Series' pioneering DNA.

The new yacht has almost all the same features as the 26XP but inside a 22 meter hull. The 22XP's interior is among the most voluminous for a 70-footer out there on the market. She is a compact explorer that can take owners anywhere in the seas.

The layout of the 22XP offers three or four spacious cabins, including a full-beam master suite. All of them are on the lower deck, filled with natural light. There are also a vast main deck saloon, open cockpit and a grand flybridge, one of the features that made the XP Series so popular among yacht owners.

"The 22XP has been a success from the very first design stages." stated Ömer Malaz, Numarine Chairman "Five units had already been sold even before launching the first one. Having the bigger sister boat's DNA and success, we will see many 22XP in the Mediterranean sea in the upcoming seasons."

The official debut of the new Numarine 22XP will be at 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival (6-11 September).

Specifications: