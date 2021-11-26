Ferretti Yachts 1000 in photos

by Ferretti Group 27 Apr 22:13 PDT

Ferretti Group is proud to welcome Ferretti Yachts 1000 in Taiwan! The picturesque Taipei skyline and the sheer beauty of this innovative vessel are a perfect match. The stunning flagship design and largest ever built by Ferretti Yachts and also the first unit to arrive in Asia Pacific.

Measuring just over 30m in length with a full beam of 6.81m, the FY1000 was jointly masterminded by Ferretti's Product Strategy Committee and Group Engineering Department. Boasting sleek exteriors by renowned architect Filippo Salvetti and beautiful interiors by leading Italian design firm Ideaeitalia, this quintessentially 'Made in Italy' design offers luxury, comfort, craftsmanship and timeless design in equal measure.

Careful thought has been taken to create the most sumptuous home away from home on the high seas. Be it the generous 40 square-metre main deck with its beach club allure, four roomy guest cabins on the lower deck or the gorgeously appointed owner's suite found on the main deck, along with breathtaking views to be taken in on the expansive 55 square-metre infinity flybridge above. Every inch of the flagship FY1000 oozes luxury like no other.

To find out more about this cutting-edge design, please visit www.ferretti-yachts.com.