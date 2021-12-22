Please select your home edition
by Viking Yachts 29 Apr 22:22 PDT
Bothers Sam and Ryan Short at the Mosman HQ © Short Marine

Brothers Sam and Ryan Short of Short Marine spent time with Viking President and CEO Pat Healey at the 2022 Miami International Boat Show.

As the new authorized dealer of Viking Yachts and Valhalla Boatworks in Australia, the 3rd generation boaters asked Pat about what encompasses The Viking Difference.

Listen to Pat explain how the unique passion and focused drive makes the Viking Yacht Company a world-class industry leader:

