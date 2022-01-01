Outer Reef 900 Classic Motoryacht Julianne interior walkthrough

by Outer Reef Yachts 13 May 13:57 PDT

Seeing her in person is truly breathtaking...

yet if you haven't had the opportunity to do so, we invite you to capture the essence of the new Outer Reef Yachts 900 Classic Motoryacht, Julianne, through the camera's eye.

This head-turning and fully customized long-range motoryacht is exceptionally built for all types of weather encountered while bluewater cruising. Like a wolf in sheep's clothing, her build is robust and her interior is warm and welcoming. She is completely tailored to the owners' personalized wish list.