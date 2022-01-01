The Italian Sea Group: Delivery of the M/Y Tecnomar EVO 120 that was launched last December

by The Italian Sea Group 19 May 20:56 PDT

Tecnomar a brand of The Italian Sea Group, global operator in the luxury yachting industry, first Italian builder of super-yachts over 50 metres, announces the delivery of the EVO120 motor-yacht. The construction in which Camper & Nicholsons International was involved as Project Managers and Owner's Representative was launched last December.

EVO120 represents the perfect blend between style and functionality, engineering efficiency and avant-garde design, true to Tecnomar's philosophy, renown for the brand's sportive spirit and high-performance yachts.

The automotive inspiration of the external lines and the slender silhouette define an immediately recognisable ultra-modern style, making EVO120 a unique and state-of the art product in contemporary yachting

The aluminium hull and superstructure highlight attention to the environment and sustainability.

The main deck is equipped with an external lounge area and a dining area, elegantly separated from the living zone, while the sun deck hosts an infinity pool as well as the wheelhouse which, although completely integrated in the smooth design of the sides, grants optimal visibility.

Essential and sophisticated luxury characterises the lower deck, with a full-beam owner's cabin, a VIP cabin, a guest cabin and a massage room with sauna.

The interior design organically blends with the external lines: smooth and curvy shapes effortlessly join sharper and more defined lines.

Elegant, but at the same time fresh and modern, with a delicate but bold colour palette and completely custom furniture, inspired by automotive design, are the product of skilled Italian craftsmanship.

The crew area is on the bow, whereas the stern hosts the storage space for toys and tenders.