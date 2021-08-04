Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Columbus Crossover 40 hull under construction at Palumbo Superyachts Savona

by Columbus Yachts 28 May 00:43 PDT
Columbus Crossover 40 hull © Virginia De Carlo

Columbus Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, confirms that the construction of the steel hull for the first 40-meter Crossover unit has started at its Savona shipyard. The project is on sale with delivery scheduled for spring 2024.

The exterior lines are by Hydro Tec, while the interior design is penned by Francesco Guida.

Columbus Crossover 40 hull - photo © Virginia De Carlo
Columbus Crossover 40 hull - photo © Virginia De Carlo

The new Columbus Crossover 40 project stems from the need of housing large tenders on compact yachts, and at the same time endorses the new lifestyle regarding a boat as a private island on which to concentrate all the holiday activities.

The exterior lines are characterized by modern and muscular shapes, with a prevalence of stretched and angled surfaces, and with a higher distribution of volume in the forward area than typically found on Crossovers, so as to make room for the tender. The steel displacement hull has bulbous bow, flat and flared aft sections and light alloy superstructure.

Columbus Crossover 40 hull - photo © Virginia De Carlo
Columbus Crossover 40 hull - photo © Virginia De Carlo

The interior will be modern and inspired by the theme of exploration. The layout includes 4 cabins on the lower deck (3 VIP and 1 with double beds) and a full beam Owner's suite on the main deck.

This boat can house a tender up to 8 meters in length and 2.5 tons in weight on deck, as well as the whole series of "toys" usually supplied to this type of yacht.

Two Caterpillar C 32 of 970 kW each will allow it to run at a maximum speed of over 14.5 knots. Fuelled by tanks of 60m" approximate capacity, at economic speed this boat will reach a 4,000 mile range.

Two watermakers producing about 8.6m"/day will feed the 10m" total capacity of the freshwater tanks.

The yacht is equipped with two pairs of stabilizers ensuring optimal performance both at anchor and under way.

Related Articles

Columbus Crossover 40 to be built on spec
Steel and aluminum construction at Palumbo Superyachts Savona Columbus Yachts announces the construction on spec of a new 40-metre superyacht from the Crossover line, for delivery in spring 2024. A second hull, also Columbus Crossover 40, will be assembled starting from the end of the year. Posted on 27 Apr Columbus Yachts introduces two new models
37 and a 55 metre design is a combination of stylistic, planning and functional elements These innovative projects embody Hot Lab's "Architecture for Voyagers" design philosophy that prompted the immediate sale of the line progenitor: Columbus Atlantique 43 meters. Posted on 4 Aug 2021 50-metre Columbus Sport M/Y K2
Accommodating 11 guests in five comfortable cabins and 11 crew members sharing seven cabins Columbus Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, presents the new 50-metre Sport M/Y K2. The success of the SPORT line by Columbus Yachts, established in 2011 with the award-winning 40-metre models, is confirmed. Posted on 4 Jun 2021 First Columbus Atlantique 43 sold
The yacht fully reflects Hot Lab's design philosophy, "Architecture for Voyagers" Less than two months after the launch of this new line, Columbus Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, announces the sale to a European Client of the first 43-meter Atlantique unit that will be delivered in 2023. Posted on 2 Jun 2021 The new Columbus Atlantique line
Architecture for Voyagers Columbus Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, is pleased to announce the launch of a new line devoted to elegance and versatility: Atlantique. Posted on 8 Apr 2021 Columbus Crossover 40
Are you ready for the next voyage? The Columbus 40 Crossover is the smallest model in the yard's Crossover range, designed by Sergio Cutolo from Hydro Tec, which also includes a 50-meter and a 57-meter. Posted on 24 Sep 2020 Columbus Classic 50: The birth of a new jewel
A brand-new displacement motor yacht with steel hull and aluminium superstructure The Columbus Classic 50 is a brand-new displacement motor yacht of 50 meters with steel hull and aluminium superstructure that fall into the less than 500 Gross Tons category. Posted on 1 Sep 2020
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy