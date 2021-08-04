Columbus Crossover 40 hull under construction at Palumbo Superyachts Savona

Columbus Crossover 40 hull © Virginia De Carlo Columbus Crossover 40 hull © Virginia De Carlo

by Columbus Yachts 28 May 00:43 PDT

Columbus Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, confirms that the construction of the steel hull for the first 40-meter Crossover unit has started at its Savona shipyard. The project is on sale with delivery scheduled for spring 2024.

The exterior lines are by Hydro Tec, while the interior design is penned by Francesco Guida.

The new Columbus Crossover 40 project stems from the need of housing large tenders on compact yachts, and at the same time endorses the new lifestyle regarding a boat as a private island on which to concentrate all the holiday activities.

The exterior lines are characterized by modern and muscular shapes, with a prevalence of stretched and angled surfaces, and with a higher distribution of volume in the forward area than typically found on Crossovers, so as to make room for the tender. The steel displacement hull has bulbous bow, flat and flared aft sections and light alloy superstructure.

The interior will be modern and inspired by the theme of exploration. The layout includes 4 cabins on the lower deck (3 VIP and 1 with double beds) and a full beam Owner's suite on the main deck.

This boat can house a tender up to 8 meters in length and 2.5 tons in weight on deck, as well as the whole series of "toys" usually supplied to this type of yacht.

Two Caterpillar C 32 of 970 kW each will allow it to run at a maximum speed of over 14.5 knots. Fuelled by tanks of 60m" approximate capacity, at economic speed this boat will reach a 4,000 mile range.

Two watermakers producing about 8.6m"/day will feed the 10m" total capacity of the freshwater tanks.

The yacht is equipped with two pairs of stabilizers ensuring optimal performance both at anchor and under way.