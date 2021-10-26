Please select your home edition
Edition
McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 LEADERBOARD

Sanlorenzo SD90/s: Refined sustainability

by Sanlorenzo 29 May 21:58 PDT

Sanlorenzo continues to pursue ever more ambitious goals while facing ever greater challenges. One of the increasingly important drivers in the company's strategy is sustainability. For some time now, in fact, the Group has been working towards responsible development by pursuing projects such as the exclusive strategic partnership with Siemens Energy on methanol fuel cells, for a future in which yachts are increasingly environmentally friendly: the new SD90/s is a big step along this path.

The entry-level of the revamped SD line, the yard's range of semi-displacement shuttles, the SD90/s is the third chapter in a success story that began with the SD96 and SD118. With this new model, Sanlorenzo encloses in a smaller size a series of important features that are the result of ongoing stylistic and technological research, including hybrid motorisation, carried out by the company in an open and continuous dialogue with designers.

Sanlorenzo SD90/s - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo SD90/s - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

With a hull length of less than 24 metres and an out overall length of almost 28 metres, the SD90/s is a project that focuses on transversal technological efficiency, both in terms of resistance to motion by the hull and research into materials. After the brilliant results achieved with the optimisation of energy efficiency on the hull of SD96, Philippe Briand was also involved in the study of that of SD90/s. The geometric characteristics of the hull allow the boat to perform remarkably well both with hybrid propulsion between 6 and 10 knots and with traditional propulsion at a maximum speed of 17 knots.

The external lines of the SD90/s, curated by the Zuccon International Project studio, are the result of an articulated stylistic exercise that finds an optimal balance in the shapes, producing a product that is surprising in its volumes and design. Structured on two and a half decks, SD90/s features an open fly bridge and is configured with a lower deck, main deck. The layout is designed to guarantee maximum liveability of the yacht, as can be seen from the new solutions introduced both externally and internally, which give a totally revised perception of space compared to the other yachts in the same range.

Sanlorenzo SD90/s - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo SD90/s - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

The bow area of the main deck is conceived as a partial full beam and characterises the volume of the owner's cabin in an unusual way, providing a more spacious area inside compared to a traditional layout.

The bow area is designed to enjoy the boat to the full in all its spaces and includes two different configurations designed to meet the desires of customers who like to relax more or those who prefer conviviality instead. The first version features a sunbathing area distributed in two areas and on two levels, while the second consists of tables, two sofas and a raised sunbathing area. Both layouts allow guests a direct view of the water, once again underlining the importance of the connection with the sea. The fly bridge is minimal, with a lounge and dining area and a very light T-top in line with the boat's volumes.

Sanlorenzo SD90/s - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo SD90/s - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

The interior design of the SD90/s is by Patricia Urquiola who, in her third collaboration with Sanlorenzo, accepts the sustainability challenge and interprets the spaces, bringing her own vision on board with an approach closely linked to transformability.

The flexibility of the interior of the SD90/s allows the yacht to adapt to the different needs of those who live it, evolving and transforming itself through unprecedented solutions of furnishings and configurations. The layout of the saloon on the main deck makes it possible to have both a lounge and dining area, solutions typically found on larger yachts, thanks to the use of tables that can be transformed in height and comfortable sofas, an interesting choice for convivial moments.

The lower deck further represents the transformability of the SD90/s: the space in front of the descent staircase is a lounge area that, if necessary, can be closed off and become a private cabin in which the sofa is converted into a bed.

The spaces of the SD90/s are permeated by a style that strongly recalls the marine world and that in every detail seeks the maximum connection between interior and exterior. Among the boat's salient features are the large windows, one of which remains fixed while the other opens completely, connecting the saloon with the cockpit area. The openness towards the outside is also favoured by the continuity of the flooring between the two areas thanks to the use of a parquet with oblique slats, with an innovative laying. A further key element in the design of the interior is the luminosity that dialogues in particular with the main deck ceiling, embellished with a micro-pattern that recalls the texture of the pots and creates interesting refractions when the boat is in the water.

Sanlorenzo SD90/s - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo SD90/s - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

In the design of the SD90/s great care has been taken in researching and using raw materials from alternative sources, with a view to circularity of materials. The finishes used in the yacht's interior - such as the wood panelling clad in cannulated Paper Factor and the sustainable terrazzo used in the bathrooms - are carefully selected to ensure a lower environmental impact of the entire product. Bio-resins are used for the details of the ceilings and furnishings, while the spaces are enriched with steel profiles and machined crystal.

The saloon's bow wall is made of recycled glass and has been designed as a translucent filter that allows a glimpse of the flying staircase at the rear, giving a vedo-non-vedo, see-through effect that does not close off the space but, on the contrary, amplifies it.

Also in the SD90/s, as in the other shuttles in the range, "One way" glazing is used to conceal the windows on both the main deck and the lower deck in order to keep the perception of the broadside intact and give the eye a minimal, uniform hull surface.

"From the very beginning of our collaboration on the SD family, the entire Sanlorenzo team has been receptive to my contribution as a designer from outside the nautical world, and with a very open dialogue it has been possible to make several changes over the years. SD90/s already shows great willingness to think about many other aspects beyond interior design, and I feel this is the beginning of a collaboration in which we strongly believe. I am sure that some of the solutions that we have studied and employed in the design of SD90/s will be internalised by the company and will be part of the research that Sanlorenzo is successfully carrying out." - Patricia Urquiola

Just as with the materials used, great attention was also paid to the equipment and plant: from the A++ class appliances to the Eco air conditioning system to the stabilising fins with Eco Mode, every piece of equipment on board was meticulously selected not only for its high quality but also to nsure lower consumption. High-performance thermal and acoustic insulation ensures a significant reduction in waste: selected lighting fixtures are energy-efficient, while special laminated glass reduces heat caused by UV radiation.

In its hybrid version, the performance of the SD90/s is guaranteed by a 'sustainable hybrid' propulsion system designed in collaboration with Siemens. The design of the SD90/s aims to offer high performance by exploiting the maximum efficiency of electric motors and optimising the available power generated by lithium batteries that are recharged while sailing.

Sanlorenzo SD90/s - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo SD90/s - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Different configurations have been envisaged to optimise the generation and storage of power according to usage. In the cruising and recharging mode, for example, the hotellerie functions are handled by electric motors that function as alternators and the batteries can be recharged quickly. In cross-shaft mode, on the other hand, only one main engine is used to power the two transmissions (one directly, the other through the electric motor) up to a speed of 9 knots. This mode allows the engine to operate at its most efficient point and optimises consumption during long transfers with only the crew on board.

Finally, the ZEM (Zero Emission Mode): in ZEM cruising mode it is possible to navigate or manoeuvre in limited autonomy with zero emissions, combustion engines are switched off and energy for propulsion and hotel functions is provided by lithium batteries. Not only that, in ZEM at anchor it is possible to stay at anchor with the generator off, producing no emissions or noise, while still being able to use all the comforts of on-board utilities. The ZEM system also allows navigation within bays, harbours and protected areas not normally accessible with combustion engines, while respecting the surrounding environment.

With the SD90/s, Sanlorenzo is moving ever closer to the needs of a constantly evolving market through a constant process of research and innovation, ranging from aesthetic solutions to sustainability.

Related Articles

World Première of the Sanlorenzo SL106A at FLIBS
SL86, SL96A, SX88 and SX112 also on display at Fort Lauderdale From October 27 to 31, the yachts of Sanlorenzo will be on stage at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest "in-water" boat show in the world. Posted on 26 Oct 2021 Sanlorenzo unveils the new 2021 models
When one asymmetric is not enough: SL90A and SL120A On the occasion of the press conference preceding the start of the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021, held in the splendid sorroundings of the French Riviera, at La Plage, Barriere le Majestic, Sanlorenzo presented the new models of the range. Posted on 7 Sep 2021 Sanlorenzo Superyacht never stops
Sanlorenzo completes its third sale in a week The ability to give new meaning to the way of understanding nautical design, to give life to projects built around the needs of the customer, continues to reward Sanlorenzo with new successes Posted on 30 Jul 2021 Sanlorenzo announces sale of 2nd unit of 57Steel
A superyacht of extraordinary dimensions A superyacht of extraordinary dimensions, with indoor and outdoor spaces never seen before on models of this size, and innovative functional features, the new 57Steel, which has recently become part of the Sanlorenzo fleet Posted on 24 Jul 2021 X-Space walk through live tour
A journey aboard the new Sanlorenzo superyacht concept Ready for departure, destination: X-SPACE. Sanlorenzo, once again, is preparing to set sail for new courses, guiding us on a journey to discover unexplored design horizons. Posted on 17 Jun 2021 Sanlorenzo launches eighth 500Exp
Confirming its leadership in the Explorer market In the setting of the Sanlorenzo shipyard in La Spezia, the eighth unit of the 500Exp line has hit the water. An elegant and advanced interpretation of the Explorer typology, of which the ninth unit has also been sold Posted on 5 Jun 2021 Sanlorenzo delivers the third unit of the Alloy
Alloy 137 marks an important new collaboration between Sanlorenzo and the world of design The superyacht Alloy is an example of the Shipyard's unique ability to give a new meaning to the way of understanding nautical design, breaking down a pre-established aesthetic and living order to give life to projects built around the customer's needs. Posted on 28 May 2021 SX112 makes overseas debut at Palm Beach Boat Show
The SX76, SD96 and SL96Asymmetric models, will also be on display at the American show A prestigious international stage where, the new SX112 yacht will make its official debut on the American market, together with a selection of the latest innovations, the SX76, SD96 and SL96Asymmetric. Posted on 25 Mar 2021 Sanlorenzo 500Exp: An adventure in the land of ice
Latest technology, ample space, unparalleled navigational skills for superyacht ready for anything The desire for discovery, the search for unknown and uncontaminated places in which to reconnect with the essentials of life is a primordial call that has always driven great explorers to the most remote destinations. Posted on 24 Feb 2021 Sanlorenzo sells 9th unit of the Explorer line
The unstoppable march of Sanlorenzo Superyacht continues with new sales Continuously evolving innovation and creativity with the unique capacity to break the mould and to always be recognised; these are the ingredients that have permitted Sanlorenzo to become the world's first single brand shipyard Posted on 26 Dec 2020
McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy