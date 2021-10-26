Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

SP110: The first Open Coupè by Sanlorenzo - Smart performance

by Sanlorenzo 2 Jun 05:07 PDT

Carrying forward research into the development of technologies with a low environmental impact but without forgetting the importance of the yacht's driving experience, Sanlorenzo has created the new SP110 model. An advanced, evolved and revolutionary proposal that opens a new chapter in the yachting sector as it combines a green sensibility with unique comfort and unparalleled performance.

The aim of the SP110 project for Sanlorenzo is to write a new success story in yachting and enter the world of sports yachts with a yacht that breaks the mould. SP110 represents an advanced technological patform that combines innovation and sustainability with a design that favours maximum comfort. A project made possible by the collaboration of a team of professionals at the highest levels in individual skills: Bernardo Zuccon for the exteriors, Tilli Antonelli at Sanlorenzo product development, Marco Arnaboldi for the hull design, Piero Lissoni for the interiors.

Sanlorenzo SP110 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo SP110 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

The first yacht in the SP - "Smart Performance" range, it is the result of an ambitious design goal: to guarantee high performance with the maximum energy efficiency thanks to a fractional propulsion system consisting of three significantly smaller, with the best weight/power ratio. Depending on the conditions and the owner's needs, the boat is able to move around using just one engine, a pair or all three, thus allowing great flexibility, low consumption and a different autonomy depending on the desired speed.

Fundamental to the realisation of SP110 is the hull, designed by Marco Arnaboldi, optimised for use with hydrojet propulsion. This type of propulsion is an advantage over propeller propulsion because it is less sensitive to variations in the boat's weight and therefore more versatile. The study of water lines has resulted in a surprisingly efficient hull with a maximum beam of over 8 metres for a total length of 33 metres. The double-edged flank guarantees on the one hand a width for buoyancy that maintains the highest performance and comfort even in rough seas, and on the other hand offers a considerable surface area that can be exploited both outdoors and indoors.

Sanlorenzo SP110 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo SP110 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

To further optimise consumption and performance, various solutions have been used to ensure significant weight savings. Lightened materials like the laminated glass used for the large surfaces of the windows, which cover almost 80% of the boat. The latter on the outside pick up the colour of the hull making the surface homogeneous while maintaining an excellent luminosity inside.

The exterior design, by the Zuccon International Project studio, is the result of complex research work to create new stylistic features strongly identifying the new range, thus maintaining continuity with Sanlorenzo's tradition. The unprecedented forms, the proportions, the aerodynamic lines, as well as the livery, which departs from the shipyard's more traditional colours to come closer to the more typical colours of sports yachts, refer to the strongly emotional character of this boat.

Sanlorenzo SP110 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo SP110 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

"The SP110 tries to question certain canons that characterise the performance boats we are used to. While respecting the stylistic features that have historically characterised this type of boat, such as the aerodynamic and extremely organic surfaces, with Tilli Antonelli we arrived at a compromise: to conceive a boat dialogue between dynamism and a liveability that is not normally perceived on boats of this size." - Bernardo Zuccon, Zuccon International Project

Another key element around which the SP110's design revolves is sustainability. In fact, the boat is equipped with an energy recovery system that uses high-efficiency 6kW monocrystalline solar panels flanked by a package of lithium batteries that allow the boat to maintain hotellerie functions for a few hours without the use of generators. The design of the deckhouse was specially studied for the application of the solar panels in order to obtain the largest usable surface without disturbing the aesthetics of the boat's profile. With a view to keeping the lines as homogenous as possible, there is a retractable anchor and the stern davit for launching tenders and other watertoys is also retractable.

The SP110 is a two-deck yacht with an unprecedented layout, consisting of large surfaces that can be used in a variety of ways, for an interior and exterior liveability that is unequalled on a yacht of this type. The interior spaces, designed by Piero Lissoni, are articulated in such a way as to favour and simplify conviviality as much as privacy. On the upper deck, the large sun deck is complemented by the wheelhouse overlooking the bow. The lowered deck allows the lower deck to be enjoyed from a view of the living area aft and the sea, while outside, from the deck aft, there is visual access to the lower lounge on the main deck. These solutions once again allow a total synergy between the interior and exterior environment.

One of the most peculiar parts of the design is the bow area, equipped with an extended dinette with dining area and large sunbathing area, which can be enjoyed at its best especially when the yacht is at anchor, because it is fully invested by the sea breeze.

Sanlorenzo SP110 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo SP110 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

The interior volumes are definitely unexpected, with generous spaces both in the cabins of the sleeping area and in the private areas. For the furnishings, Piero Lissoni proposed a minimalism that perfectly embraces the philosophy of the overall design of the SP110. The challenge was to maintain an elegant and refined aesthetic without overdoing the details and keeping the finishes as basic as possible compared to other models. The same approach to the use of light materials was also applied in the interior design, particularly in the bathrooms, where lava stone was used instead of marble, which is lighter and visually more energetic.

"I tried to bring the same attitude as the other models to this boat with its sporty lines: open spaces, connection between interior and exterior, and lots of technology. One of the central elements is the double height at the stern that makes the main deck communicate with the lounge below via a hyper-technological staircase." - Piero Lissoni

A further special feature of the yacht is the galley, located between the upper saloon and the helm deck, which can be enclosed by solid or translucent walls that allow the eye to pass through the glass windows and visually reach the bridge, providing a perspective that considerably widens the spaces.

Sanlorenzo SP110 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo SP110 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Finally, the cockpit is the focal point of the boat's liveability. Almost 50 metres from side to side, the low position that brings the guest even closer to the water, the seamless connection to the main hall through a large, fully opening window, this space has an unparalleled surface area never seen on a boat of this type. Equipped with a lounge area for flexible use, it adapts to different moments of conviviality and sociability on board. Under the flooring it is possible to place a tender that disappears completely from view allowing a total use of the spaces up to sea level. Below the flooring it is possible to place a tender that disappears completely from view, allowing total enjoyment of the space down to sea level.

The design of the SP110 embodies Sanlorenzo's vision in which the founding principles of sustainability, comfort and exclusivity converge, projecting the shipyard into the future with a boat that completely moves away from convetional models in the same market segment and at the same time sets a new benchmark for the models that will follow.

Related Articles

Make way for the amazing BG54
The 2.0 model made by Bluegame for open-minded and adventurous owners Those who know me know that I do love to make myself wanted. I make myself wanted for weeks, even months. That's me, there's nothing I can do. But those who were in Palma last month can confirm that I'm absolutely worth it. Posted on 31 May Sanlorenzo SD90/s: Refined sustainability
The future is transformability of spaces and hybrid propulsion Sanlorenzo continues to pursue ever more ambitious goals while facing ever greater challenges. One of the increasingly important drivers in the company's strategy is sustainability. Posted on 30 May World Première of the Sanlorenzo SL106A at FLIBS
SL86, SL96A, SX88 and SX112 also on display at Fort Lauderdale From October 27 to 31, the yachts of Sanlorenzo will be on stage at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest "in-water" boat show in the world. Posted on 26 Oct 2021 Sanlorenzo unveils the new 2021 models
When one asymmetric is not enough: SL90A and SL120A On the occasion of the press conference preceding the start of the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021, held in the splendid sorroundings of the French Riviera, at La Plage, Barriere le Majestic, Sanlorenzo presented the new models of the range. Posted on 7 Sep 2021 Sanlorenzo Superyacht never stops
Sanlorenzo completes its third sale in a week The ability to give new meaning to the way of understanding nautical design, to give life to projects built around the needs of the customer, continues to reward Sanlorenzo with new successes Posted on 30 Jul 2021 Sanlorenzo announces sale of 2nd unit of 57Steel
A superyacht of extraordinary dimensions A superyacht of extraordinary dimensions, with indoor and outdoor spaces never seen before on models of this size, and innovative functional features, the new 57Steel, which has recently become part of the Sanlorenzo fleet Posted on 24 Jul 2021 X-Space walk through live tour
A journey aboard the new Sanlorenzo superyacht concept Ready for departure, destination: X-SPACE. Sanlorenzo, once again, is preparing to set sail for new courses, guiding us on a journey to discover unexplored design horizons. Posted on 17 Jun 2021 Sanlorenzo launches eighth 500Exp
Confirming its leadership in the Explorer market In the setting of the Sanlorenzo shipyard in La Spezia, the eighth unit of the 500Exp line has hit the water. An elegant and advanced interpretation of the Explorer typology, of which the ninth unit has also been sold Posted on 5 Jun 2021 Sanlorenzo delivers the third unit of the Alloy
Alloy 137 marks an important new collaboration between Sanlorenzo and the world of design The superyacht Alloy is an example of the Shipyard's unique ability to give a new meaning to the way of understanding nautical design, breaking down a pre-established aesthetic and living order to give life to projects built around the customer's needs. Posted on 28 May 2021 SX112 makes overseas debut at Palm Beach Boat Show
The SX76, SD96 and SL96Asymmetric models, will also be on display at the American show A prestigious international stage where, the new SX112 yacht will make its official debut on the American market, together with a selection of the latest innovations, the SX76, SD96 and SL96Asymmetric. Posted on 25 Mar 2021
McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy