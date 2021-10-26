Please select your home edition
Make way for the amazing BG54

by Sanlorenzo 31 May 13:09 PDT

Those who know me know that I do love to make myself wanted. I make myself wanted for weeks, even months. That's me, there's nothing I can do. But those who were in Palma last month can confirm that I'm absolutely worth it.

Who am I? The one and only BG54
Where am I? Not here, sorry.

I can always get people talking about me. Even if you don't see me in the lagoon, I am among you and would like to make myself better known.

Sanlorenzo BG54 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo BG54 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

With me, once again, Bluegame went outside the box to redefine the concept of space for a 54 feet. I challenged the dimensional limits proving that size doesn't matter, space matters: both inside and outside the feeling is of space amplified, without compromise.

If it doesn't seem possible, look at this!

With me you will discover the sea in its purest expression, without boundaries of space.

Thanks to my open spaces I offer breathtaking views. The compactness of Volvo IPS engines significantly amplifies the spaces below deck. Indeed, I'm the only open yacht of my category that can offer a true full beam owner cabin.

As in the words of my creator Luca Santella:

"The layout of the BG54 in one word is: amazing. Redesigned in line with cutting edge technology, the BG54 model presents top-level stern and bow areas in terms of ergonomics and functionality.

Sanlorenzo BG54 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo BG54 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

The large spaces of the stern offer the possibility of having a transformer that can be used both as a launching and hauling system for tenders and toys, and as an immersed area. All completed by the beach bar placed between the cockpit and the beach area.

Stepping on board from the stern you immediately find a large space in direct contact with the sea; only a couple of steps lead up to a cockpit that is totally en plein air, but at the same time can be sheltered from the sun and bad weather by a Stataglass® cover.

The wheelhouse has an impressive visibility, the bow is characterised by large and flexible spaces, and the liveable hardtop is a benchmark in this boat size.

The interior design is unexpected and refined, while keeping faith with Bluegame's styling tradition of close access to the sea and safe navigation in all weather conditions.

Sanlorenzo BG54 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo BG54 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Thanks to the smart and flexible layout, the owner can choose between proposals for two or three cabin, one of which is a full-beam master.

Both boast one additional cabin for the crew.

Like all other Bluegame models, the BG54 is built around super-performing water lines that have made the BG range a reference point for sailing quality, designed by the reputed US hull architect Lou Codega, who designed all the Bluegame hulls."

