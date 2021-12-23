Please select your home edition
Rossinavi to present futuristic catamaran Oneiric

by Rossinavi 2 Jun 15:43 PDT

Rossinavi in collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) have established a new era of sustainable yachting with Oneiric.

Combining the renowned signature of ZHA's design with maximum functionality and cutting-edge technology, the Oneiric is designed and engineered without compromise, providing an unrivalled experience for the Owner and guests while prioritising the health of the ocean.

A render of Rossinavi's Oneiric, designed by Zaha Hadid Architect - photo © Rossinavi
The Oneiric is a Rossinavi green-technology flagship. Three levels of solar panels are seamlessly integrated into the design to charge a highly efficient battery pack. An artificial intelligence driven control centre monitors energy consumption and battery status as well as observes environmental impact to advise on the most sustainable behaviours.

A render of Rossinavi's Oneiric, designed by Zaha Hadid Architect - photo © Rossinavi
On a day trip, Oneiric can cruise up to 100% of the time in full-electric mode with zero emissions. On transatlantic crossings, the yacht can cruise in full-electric mode up to 70% of the time, saving approximately 40 tonnes of CO2 compared to a conventional vessel. The solar panels, continually charging the battery pack during daylight hours, are also designed for the periods when the yacht is not in use and, when moored, it can power a family villa on land.

Oneiric main saloon (ZPlay II by Zaha Hadid Design coffee table shown for visualisation purposes) - photo © Rossinavi
The multihulls are more energy-efficient than a conventional monohull yacht, due to their weight distribution and hulls length-to-width ratio that provide a better hydrodynamic efficiency.

This pursuit of environmental sustainability is driven by a desire to conserve the well-being of the ocean's ecosystems. Rossinavi's technological innovations and philosophy of sustainability are inspired by phytoplankton, a small marine algae that converts sunlight into energy and provides more than half of the Earth's annual oxygen production. These billions of microscopic organisms remind us that, working together, we can all contribute to a healthier environment.

A render of Rossinavi's Oneiric, designed by Zaha Hadid Architect - photo © Rossinavi
The design of the yacht's exterior and interior is informed by the fluidity and dynamism of ocean waves. The sinuous lines and reflective surfaces of the yacht's exterior are continued throughout the interior, blurring the boundaries between ship and sea.

Oneiric catamaran - photo © Rossinavi
The main deck cockpit is composed of a patio with walls and ceiling which are slightly curved to create an organic continuity that significantly opens the views to the water. Going down the stairs to the swim platforms, the area widens further, shedding the walls and ceiling to give a direct connection with the sea.

Oneiric catamaran - photo © Rossinavi
Multiple interior and outdoor lounge and dining areas, not to mention the elegant media room with entertainment technologies, are joined by a large Owner's suite and four guest cabins. The size of these areas is exceptional: the master bedroom enjoys a 180-degree view with a composition of skylights that also allow light to filter in from above. The yacht's interior spaces interconnect, a feature that makes the design unique. The Owner's suite provides access to the forward outdoor lounge area, which can be shaded by retractable structures.

Oneiric catamaran - photo © Rossinavi
The visual and tactile characteristics of the materials for these spaces were selected and arranged to define an immersive environment that accentuates the fluid lines of the design. The consideration of weight is crucial to all yacht design and for Oneiric the lightweight interior materials - many of which are recycled and recyclable - were chosen for energy efficiency and optimal performance.

Oneiric catamaran - photo © Rossinavi
The serenity on board is visual as well as auditory. Oneiric's full-electric mode is capable of silent operations. In addition, the yacht benefits from the effects of Rossinavi Zero Noise technology that isolates all noise on board from the original source. This innovation has been installed on board all Rossinavi yachts for several years. The sound reduction is already high, on an electric boat the sound isolation will be even more efficient since the electric is silent itself.

Oneiric multimedia room - photo © Rossinavi
Oneiric catamaran - photo © Rossinavi
Oneiric main data:

  • Length Overall: 44.00 m - 144' 4?
  • Maximum Beam: 13.75 m - 45' 1?
  • Maximum Draft: 2.0 m - 6' 7''
  • Gross Tonnage: < 500 GT
  • Guests: 2 + 8
  • Guest Cabins: 1 + 4
  • Crew Members: 1 + 6
  • Crew Cabins: 1 + 3
  • Hull and Superstructure Material: Aluminium
  • Exterior Design: Zaha Hadid Architects
  • Interior Design: Zaha Hadid Architects

Oneiric main saloon (ZPlay II by Zaha Hadid Design coffee table shown for visualisation purposes) - photo © Rossinavi
Oneiric guest room - photo © Rossinavi
Oneiric master bedroom - photo © Rossinavi
Oneiric guest room - photo © Rossinavi
Oneiric guest room - photo © Rossinavi
Oneiric main saloon (ZPlay II by Zaha Hadid Design coffee table shown for visualisation purposes) - photo © Rossinavi
Oneiric master cabin (Ultrastellar chair and table by Zaha Hadid Design for David Gill Galleries shown for visualisation purposes) - photo © Rossinavi
: Oneiric master cabin bathroom (Cravasse vase by Zaha Hadid Design for Alessi shown for visualisation purposes) - photo © Rossinavi
Oneiric master cabin bathroom - photo © Rossinavi
Rossinavi Oneiric - Master Cabin - photo © Rossinavi
: Oneiric master cabin (Ultrastellar chair and table by Zaha Hadid Design for David Gill Galleries shown for visualisation purposes) - photo © Rossinavi
: Oneiric master cabin (Cravasse vase by Zaha Hadid Design for Alessi and Ultrastellar chair and table by Zaha Hadid Design for David Gill Galleries shown for visualisation purposes) - photo © Rossinavi
Oneiric multimedia room - photo © Rossinavi
Oneiric master cabin (Cravasse vase by Zaha Hadid Design for Alessi and Ultrastellar chair and table by Zaha Hadid Design for David Gill Galleries shown for visualisation purposes) - photo © Rossinavi
Oneiric master cabin dressing room (Cravasse vase by Zaha Hadid Design for Alessi shown for visualisation purposes) - photo © Rossinavi
