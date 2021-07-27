Prestige shines with Swarovski

by Prestige Yachts 15 Jun 02:40 PDT

Prestige is delighted to announce a unique partnership with the world-renowned brand Swarovski. The achievement aims to offer a sensorial and refined experience onboard a customized Prestige 690 yacht, combining Swarovski luxury with Prestige "Art de Vivre".

"We are pleased to partner with Prestige for the launch of a customized yacht and bring a new crystal lifestyle experience on the sea" stated Myriam Batoni, Managing Director Swarovski Crystal Business France-Benelux.

This exclusive partnership perfectly links two complementary expertise. On one side Swarovski's outstanding passion for detail and top-class collaborations and on the other side Prestige's experience in enhancing well-being on board and the brand's audacious pursuit to constantly amaze its clients.

The two entities blend themselves in the pursuit of design excellence, elegance and refined lifestyle.

"It has been inspiring to work and delight our customers in a partnership with Swarovski, a brand that shares with Prestige the values of craftsmanship, purposeful innovation and the relevance of offering clients a sensorial experience", confirms Erwin Bamps, Prestige General Manager.

The limited edition of Prestige 690 represents an unprecedented customization result blending gracefully the Swarovski's expertise and creativity into the yacht's elegant interior design.

Light and space of the various and versatile areas onboard, are enhanced by the presence of Swarovski custom-crafted surfaces and inserts. The sparkling Crystal Compound elements, manufactured from a highly complex glass panel with integrated Swarovski crystals, are tailor mace for the yacht's interiors featured in both the main deck living area and the lower deck owner stateroom and ensuite bathroom.

"We worked on living areas of the yacht to offer a subtle and refined decoration to our owners," adds Clemence Cessou, Prestige 690 Product Marketing Manager, "The larger surfaces are created combining panels embellished with Swarovski crystals with grey oak grooved wood and mirrors. This solution creates contrast and an alluring texture for a unique sensorial experience, delivering an ultimate modern home design at sea!"

Offering an exclusive value to this custom model, these crystal elements reflect the daylight and create a charming atmosphere in the evening, providing an emotional and sublime on board experience.

This partnership with Swarovski's excellence elevates Prestige's concept of wellbeing at sea and refined aesthetic, reinforcing the brand top of the range positioning. The result achieved proves the brand's customization possibilities and the wish to amaze its owners and future customers.

Prestige: Art de Vivre

Prestige creates exceptional yachts, each designed as a home on the water, a second residence, benefiting from a refined and discrete luxury based on the mastery of space and light.

Prestige offers a contemporary, elegant and cleverly designed range of yachts, meeting demand from a global clientele with its four ranges of the F-Line, S-Line, X-Line and M Line. Each yacht is a promise of a dream: that of taking to sea, yet always feeling at home.

With a clear vision and a great industrial know-how, Prestige is a success story with 30 years of design, development and passion. Within three decades, Prestige has become a respected and well-known brand throughout the world, a leader in the power yacht market, with over 4,000 yachts cruising the seven seas!