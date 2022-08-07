Please select your home edition
Edition

ILIAD 62 global launch at the Sydney International Boat Show 2022

by ILIAD 18 Jun 14:09 PDT 3-7 August 2022
ILIAD 62 © ILIAD Catamarans

ILIAD Catamarans will stage the world premiere of the new ILIAD 62 at this year's event, as well as showcasing the popular ILIAD 50. We will have all details of the new ILIAD 53S and 74 models also available for you.

The ILIAD 62 is the ultimate offshore semi-custom motor yacht with a range of more than 3,500nm and delivering comfortable luxury. Sea trials will be available following the show for genuine clients.

Make an appointment here...

ILIAD 62 - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 62 - photo © ILIAD Catamarans

Related Articles

Insetta 35IFC event invitation
Join us for a sea trial on the Insetta 35IFC in Fernandina Beach This is an excellent opportunity for prospective customers to experience the superior performance and efficiency offered by the 35IFC. Posted today at 7:58 pm Outer Reef Classic 720 Motoryacht offload photos
Built for a family based on the west coast of Florida Is there any greater excitement for passionate yachtsmen and women than to see their newly built long range cruiser offload at its final destination? Posted today at 4:51 pm "Riva The Persuaders!"
The short film for the brand's 180th anniversary is a classy action movie Inspired by the famous TV series “The Persuaders!” – in Italy “Attenti a quei due” – this enthralling action film is a blend of elegance, irony and adrenaline. It can now be seen on social networks and YouTube. Posted today at 2:31 pm Ingenity launches second Experience Center
Bringing the future of boating to Lake Geneva in Wisconsin This summer, Ingenity Electric, an innovative electric boat company under the Correct Craft family of brands, is bringing the future of boating to Lake Geneva in Wisconsin by launching its second "tiny home" experience center. Posted today at 1:59 am CL Yachts soon to begin CLX96 American sea trials
First award-winning CLX96 SAV currently en route to the US CL Yachts is thrilled to announce that its first Sea Activity Vessel (SAV), the award-winning CLX96, is currently en route to the United States. Posted on 17 Jun Cobalt introduces new R33 Outboard luxury runabout
Offering sleek lines, agile handling, superb performance and advanced appointments Addressing strong demand for a larger runabout, the yacht-certified R33 Outboard checks in at an impressive 33' 4” LOA and 10' 6” beam Posted on 17 Jun Find exciting marine industry jobs this week!
It can be easy to get stuck in the same routine day in and day out It can be easy to get stuck in the same routine day in and day out. There may be a point where you start to think, 'does this role fulfil me?'. If so, now is your time to break free from the mundane and find a job that excites you. Posted on 17 Jun Gtechniq launches interior detailing product line
Gtechniq Marine Interior Cleaner works in three ways Gtechniq, global leader in the detailing industry, announced today two new, easy to use detailing products designed specifically for the interior of a vessel - Gtechniq Marine Interior Cleaner and Fabric Coat. Posted on 17 Jun Lyman-Morse launches Hull #1 of Hood 35 LM Series
Friends, family, and our Thomaston and Camden-based crews in attendance Last Friday, with friends, family, and our Thomaston and Camden-based crews in attendance, Lyman-Morse celebrated the launch of Shadow, Hull 1 of the new Hood 35 LM series. Posted on 16 Jun Coast Guard warns of illegal passenger operations
Conducting operations to deter and stop them ahead of boating season The Coast Guard is emphasizing safe boating practices and awareness of illegal passenger operations ahead of the boating season. Posted on 16 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy