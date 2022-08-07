ILIAD 62 global launch at the Sydney International Boat Show 2022

ILIAD 62 © ILIAD Catamarans ILIAD 62 © ILIAD Catamarans

by ILIAD 18 Jun 14:09 PDT

ILIAD Catamarans will stage the world premiere of the new ILIAD 62 at this year's event, as well as showcasing the popular ILIAD 50. We will have all details of the new ILIAD 53S and 74 models also available for you.

The ILIAD 62 is the ultimate offshore semi-custom motor yacht with a range of more than 3,500nm and delivering comfortable luxury. Sea trials will be available following the show for genuine clients.

Make an appointment here...