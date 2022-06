The LEEN 72 will be visible and sea trials will be scheduled during Private Days organised by the shipyard in October on the American North-East coast.

Related Articles

Launching of LEEN 72 #1

An exploration trawler trimaran with great autonomy The launch of the LEEN 72 #1 took place on April 15, 2022 in the Grand Yacht Basin of La Rochelle (France) in front of the shipyard.

Introducing the new model Leen 50

It follows in the path of its elders in terms of elegance, performance and comfort. LEEN 50 is a natural addition to our range of LEEN-Trimarans engine-powered trimarans. After the LEEN 56 and the LEEN 72, the shipyard wanted to add a new model to the range.

Delivery of the Leen 56

The boat was loaded onto a cargo ship at the end of January The LEEN 56 #1 has been sold to an American client, seduced by the concept of the hybrid powered trawler trimaran. The client and his captain closely followed the fabrication of the vessel and the preparations of the boat in La Rochelle.

Tri - Apex for Centre of Buoyancy

The trimaran hull form behaves very differently to that of its monohull and cat cousins... The trimaran hull form behaves very differently to that of its monohull and cat cousins. Firstly, the weights are centred in the main hull, which is more seaworthy when under way, and the floats have leverage to countermand the normal rolling motion.

Bernard Nivelt acquires a Leen 56

Internationally renowned architect and a great sailor Neel-Trimarans called upon this brilliant architect, without hesitation and in total confidence, to design the company's new range of engine powered trimarans.

Hulls that have already proved their worth

Leen hull concept already selected and tested by passenger transport specialist Austal The Leen hull concept has already been selected and tested by the passenger transport specialist Austal, an internationally renowned Australian shipbuilder, particularly well known for designing and building ferries.

Three new highlights of Leen-Trimarans

The stunning flybridge, exceptional owner suite, proven and reliable hulls The upper deck of the LEEN offers an impressive surface area, (more than 34 m2 for the LEEN 56, equivalent to the flybridge of a monohull of more than 62 feet).