Ferretti Yachts 860 - The first unit hits the water

by Ferretti Yachts 22 Jun 22:33 PDT

The symphony begins, and the perception is one of total harmony. The launch of the first Ferretti Yachts 860 brings the yachting world a flybridge featuring cutting-edge design solutions shown off with elegant 'Made in Italy' style. Eight months after the presentation of the project, which has a special focus on comfort, wellbeing and outstanding performance, the first unit hit the water today and will be handed over to the owner for her maiden cruise in the Mediterranean.

Ferretti Yachts 860 has been built for an Italian owner who loves her contemporary design and the versatile interiors and exteriors, all combined with a superb cruising experience. The Classic Mood version chosen translates into warm, dark colours with bold contrasts that highlight the impressive size but light touch of a yacht featuring maximum continuity between exteriors and interiors, pointed up by the opening window at starboard.

Stylistic evolution and the focus on architectural details distils the brand's design vision into features of the decor, such as the Art Deco-inspired curves and the large helical staircase linking the main deck to the lower deck, towards the interior layout's centre of gravity. The goal is to create a new harmony that establishes the ideal sophisticated atmosphere on board, in line with the brand's contemporary "Just like Home" concept that is now a synonym for comfort, Italianness, timeless design and craftsmanship.

The result of collaboration between the Strategic Product Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, Ferretti Yachts 860 is the third yacht developed by architect Filippo Salvetti (exterior design) and Ideaeitalia (interiors).

After her maiden cruise in the Mediterranean, the yacht will be one of the stars of the Ferretti Group Private Preview in Monte Carlo and make its world debut at the Cannes Boat Show in September 2022.