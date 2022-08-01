World premiere of ILIAD 62 at the Sydney International Boat Show 2022

by ILIAD 30 Jun 03:22 PDT

The highly anticipated ILIAD 62 will have its world premiere at the 2022 Sydney International Boat Show from 28 July to 1 August.

ILIAD Catamarans is already fielding very strong interest in the new motor yacht, which was recently nominated for 2022 Multihull of the Year in the prestigious Multihulls World awards. The ILIAD 62 on display at the Sydney International Boat Show will be available for immediate sale at the event.

The ILIAD 62 is the ultimate fuel-efficient power catamaran that boasts one of the longest-range capabilities in her class at more than 3,500nm. Featuring a bridge deck height of 1.15 metres at half load, the motor yacht strikes an impressive silhouette and features outstanding craftsmanship, cutting-edge design and construction excellence to deliver unparalleled performance and class-leading fuel efficiency.

Designed for sublime relaxation and social gatherings with a choice of spacious alfresco areas, the ILIAD 62 has a superb flybridge (open or fully enclosed) that seats ten in luxurious comfort and features an independent galley complete with refrigeration, BBQ/grill, separate bar fridge, ice maker and more.

The foredeck is an idyllic space for enjoying sunset cocktails on the adjustable sunbathing pads, while owners can dine alfresco in the generous cockpit, which features seamless access to the epicurean galley and saloon.

Accommodation onboard is voluminous and beautifully proportioned, with each cabin featuring oversized ensuites, superb natural light and absolute privacy. For extended-passage voyagers, the exclusive owner's hull can also incorporate a dedicated laundry, workshop, office and even separate crew quarters with separate bow access.

The ILIAD 62's design allows for either traditional davits fitted to her transom or a transom-lift platform for launching the tender and use as a dive platform. An optional flybridge-mounted crane can also be fitted to lift. Optimal safety is assured with clutter-free decks, wide walkways, and full composite-built stairwell with ergonomic handrails to the flybridge.

The ILIAD Power of Choice allows owners to express their individuality with the flexibility to choose their preferred layout, finishes and options at a price that challenges most production power catamarans.

Inspection bookings at the show and further information can be obtained by contacting ILIAD Catamarans on +61 (0) 401 045 228, emailing or visiting the website at iliadcatamarans.com.