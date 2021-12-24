Heesen Yachts 50-metre semi-displacement Book Ends delivered

by Heesen Yachts 7 Jul 07:26 PDT

Heesen Yachts is delighted to announce the delivery of YN 19850 MY Book Ends, formerly known as Project Sapphire.

50-metre Aluminium Semi-displacement Series motor yacht

Ultra-efficient lightweight all-aluminium hull

Thundering top speed of over 23 knots

Shallow draft of just 2.15 metres

Second yacht delivered in 2022 so far

Book Ends is a thoroughbred racehorse of a yacht with a top speed of over 23 knots. True to the Heesen philosophy, her performance comes not from brute power but from smart engineering.

Heesen's 50m Aluminium Semi-displacement Series is the first of its kind below 500 GT to comply with IMO Tier-III regulations. An optimised, low-drag, lightweight aluminium hull with a reduced transom depth brings efficiency gains of around 12 per cent.

She is sporty yet elegant, spacious yet perfectly sized to access shallow Bahamian creeks and the smallest Mediterranean ports, thanks to her reduced draft of just 2.15m. Book Ends is comfortable for both quick island-hops and long passages. And with a cruising speed of 11 knots, she boasts a transoceanic range of 3,100 nautical miles.

The owner, an experienced American yachtsman, and his family have worked with the shipyard engineering team to personalise the interior to suit their tastes and lifestyle requirements.

"Building a new boat on time and on budget is always a challenge. This past year was particularly challenging with the remnants of Covid and Various Sanctions. Despite what seemed like overwhelming odds, the Heesen team continued working closely with the Book Ends team in Oss to make the dream a reality" comments Bob Book. "Thanks to an extraordinary combined team effort, this state-of-the-art vessel has been delivered on time with the highest Heesen standards of excellence. This boat is not a "Race Horse", it is a Race Car". While I thank the entire Heesen team, I must give a special "THANK YOU' to Mark Cavendish for his much needed sense of humor and determination for keeping all concerned on the path forward, and to our Captain Mark Lacey".

Twelve guests can be accommodated in five staterooms, with the master suite on the main deck forward and the spacious remaining suites found down on the lower deck. Book Ends also offers plenty of outdoor areas for her owners, family, and friends to enjoy life at sea. The beach club will bring them close to the on-water action, while the generous sun pad area on the main deck terrace is perfect for post-swim relaxation. Al-fresco dining can take place either on the bridge deck aft terrace or up on the spacious sundeck.

"Being entrusted for the second time in under four years by such an experienced yachtsman is a source of great pride to our shipyard", comments Friso Visser, Chief Commercial Officer at Heesen. "Everyone worked tirelessly to ensure the owners and their family could enjoy their new yacht this summer. May their days onboard Book Ends be filled with fun and joy wherever they may cruise!"

Brief Specifications: