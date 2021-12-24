Please select your home edition
Heesen Yachts 50-metre semi-displacement Book Ends delivered

by Heesen Yachts 7 Jul 07:26 PDT

Heesen Yachts is delighted to announce the delivery of YN 19850 MY Book Ends, formerly known as Project Sapphire.

  • 50-metre Aluminium Semi-displacement Series motor yacht
  • Ultra-efficient lightweight all-aluminium hull
  • Thundering top speed of over 23 knots
  • Shallow draft of just 2.15 metres
  • Second yacht delivered in 2022 so far

YN 19850 MY Book Ends - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 19850 MY Book Ends - photo © Heesen Yachts

Book Ends is a thoroughbred racehorse of a yacht with a top speed of over 23 knots. True to the Heesen philosophy, her performance comes not from brute power but from smart engineering.

Heesen's 50m Aluminium Semi-displacement Series is the first of its kind below 500 GT to comply with IMO Tier-III regulations. An optimised, low-drag, lightweight aluminium hull with a reduced transom depth brings efficiency gains of around 12 per cent.

She is sporty yet elegant, spacious yet perfectly sized to access shallow Bahamian creeks and the smallest Mediterranean ports, thanks to her reduced draft of just 2.15m. Book Ends is comfortable for both quick island-hops and long passages. And with a cruising speed of 11 knots, she boasts a transoceanic range of 3,100 nautical miles.

YN 19850 MY Book Ends - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 19850 MY Book Ends - photo © Heesen Yachts

The owner, an experienced American yachtsman, and his family have worked with the shipyard engineering team to personalise the interior to suit their tastes and lifestyle requirements.

"Building a new boat on time and on budget is always a challenge. This past year was particularly challenging with the remnants of Covid and Various Sanctions. Despite what seemed like overwhelming odds, the Heesen team continued working closely with the Book Ends team in Oss to make the dream a reality" comments Bob Book. "Thanks to an extraordinary combined team effort, this state-of-the-art vessel has been delivered on time with the highest Heesen standards of excellence. This boat is not a "Race Horse", it is a Race Car". While I thank the entire Heesen team, I must give a special "THANK YOU' to Mark Cavendish for his much needed sense of humor and determination for keeping all concerned on the path forward, and to our Captain Mark Lacey".

YN 19850 MY Book Ends - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 19850 MY Book Ends - photo © Heesen Yachts

Twelve guests can be accommodated in five staterooms, with the master suite on the main deck forward and the spacious remaining suites found down on the lower deck. Book Ends also offers plenty of outdoor areas for her owners, family, and friends to enjoy life at sea. The beach club will bring them close to the on-water action, while the generous sun pad area on the main deck terrace is perfect for post-swim relaxation. Al-fresco dining can take place either on the bridge deck aft terrace or up on the spacious sundeck.

"Being entrusted for the second time in under four years by such an experienced yachtsman is a source of great pride to our shipyard", comments Friso Visser, Chief Commercial Officer at Heesen. "Everyone worked tirelessly to ensure the owners and their family could enjoy their new yacht this summer. May their days onboard Book Ends be filled with fun and joy wherever they may cruise!"

YN 19850 MY Book Ends - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 19850 MY Book Ends - photo © Heesen Yachts

Brief Specifications:

  • Hull type: twin propeller motor yacht, semi displacement, hard chine
  • Naval architect: Heesen Yachts
  • Interior Designer: Cristiano Gatto Design Team
  • Exterior styling: Omega Architects
  • Classification: ABS, commercial yachting service, large commercial yacht code REG-YC
  • Hull: Aluminium
  • Superstructure: Aluminium
  • Accommodation: 12 guests in five cabins, nine crew in five cabins
  • Length overall: 49.98 metres (164')
  • Beam overall: 9.00 metres (29' 6")
  • Draft at half load: 2.15 metres (7 degrees)
  • Displacement (half load): Approx. 333 tons (734,000 lbs)
  • Tonnage: Approx. 499 GT
  • Maximum speed (half load): 23 knots
  • Range: 3,100 nm at 11 knots
  • Fuel capacity: 54,000 litres (14,265 US gallon)
  • Fresh water capacity: 16,000 litres (4,225 US Gallon)
  • Main engines: 2x MTU 16V 4000 M65SL (IMO TIER III)
  • Maximum power: 2x 2,560 kilowatt
  • Gearbox: 2x ZF 9050
  • Engine control: MTU Blue Vision NG
  • Propellers: 2x Five Blade fixed pitch
  • Generators: 2x Zenoro, Each 118 kilowatt, 50 hertz
  • Bowthruster: electrically driven make ZF-Marine 90 kilowatt
  • Stabilisers: Naiad Dynamics, 2 fins, type 720, zero speed
  • Fresh water maker: 2x Idromar, capacity 6,000 litres per day each, (1,985 US gallon)
  • Hot water boiler: 2x 200 litres (2x 52.8 US gallon)
  • Sanitary treatment: Hamann HL-cont plus 025
  • Air-conditioning: Heinen & Hopman
  • Anchor winch: 2% Maxwell T1000 VWC
  • Mooring capstan: 2x Maxwell 8000 VC
  • Passarelle: Hydromar
  • Jacuzzi: Pool SPA Victoria
  • Tenders and sports equipment: The tender and water scooter can be stored in the combi beach club / tender garage as per general arrangement plan. Launching via transom door with sliding system. The tender and water scooter are Owners Delivery.
    • Tender: 6.5 m (27 4")
    • Tender height: 15m (4 11")
    • Water scooter: 3.3 m 10' 10")

