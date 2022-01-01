Delivery of Kensho, the new 75 mt Admiral M/Y

by The Italian Sea Group 8 Jul 11:29 PDT

Admiral, flagship brand of The Italian Sea Group, global operator in the building and refitting of luxury motoryacht up to and over 140 m, delivered today the new 75 m. M/Y Kensho to its owner.

Kensho is an innovative M/Y that redefines the concept of space, layout and luxury. Launched in November 2021, the 75 metre yacht is the result of the collaboration between the ship owner, who personally followed the project, the French agency Jouin Manku, that designed the interiors and Azure Design, that developed the exteriors together with archineers.berlin.

"Kensho combines the best concepts of residential design with those of yacht design, to create a brand-new lifestyle at sea" - claims the Owner.

"Thanks to M/Y Kensho we can proudly confirm our know-how and our specific skills in the construction of such innovative and beautiful mega yachts" - declared Giuseppe Taranto, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer of The Italian Sea Group.

"This motor yacht represents another success and highlights our capability to create effective synergies with international professional partners. Working on such a masterpiece, so full of details and research, has been an amazing experience for all of us."

Consistent with TISG's strategy, more and more sustainability-oriented, Admiral Kensho is equipped with an innovative "diesel-electric" propulsion system, with permanent magnets electric engines that provide high efficiency and strong power, with limited volumes.

The propulsion system is equipped with five variable speed generators, all provided with an anti-particulate system to optimize the consumption at any speed and reduce emissions into the atmosphere. The design was developed mostly focusing on the environmental impact, respecting the "ECO" notation of the IACS; even the hull was designed minimizing the resistance through the use of Azimuth thruster and retractable stabilization flaps.

Kensho will be sailing in the Mediterranean Sea during the summer.