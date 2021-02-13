Mercury Marine introduces new 25 and 30hp FourStroke outboard platform

V6 225hp with 15hp ProKicker Lifestyle Photography in Alaska © Mercury Marine V6 225hp with 15hp ProKicker Lifestyle Photography in Alaska © Mercury Marine

by Mercury Marine 13 Jul 09:19 PDT

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced its next generation of 25 and 30hp FourStroke outboards - engineered from the ground up to be lighter, faster and easier to operate and maintain.

These outboards feature a 3-cylinder, 500cc powerhead with electronic fuel injection. For the first time, electric-start models in 25 and 30hp come standard with Mercury SmartCraft® digital technologies, allowing boaters to connect to the most advanced digital gauges in the industry and to mobile devices through VesselView Mobile™.

"Mercury's new 25 and 30hp platform brings new capabilities and a better consumer experience to a wide variety of recreational and commercial boats," said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. "In addition to being lighter, faster and quieter, the new engines in this lineup deliver what boaters have asked for with exciting new options like digital technologies and an ergonomically positioned tiller handle."

Starting at just 132 pounds (60 kilograms), these new 3-cylinder engines are 16% lighter than the previous generation and offer class-leading fuel economy. The outboards come in 25 and 30hp FourStroke, 25hp SeaPro™ and 25hp ProKicker™ models.

The updated 25 and 30hp FourStroke and newly introduced 25hp SeaPro models are ideal for 11- to 16-foot v-bottom utility and Jon aluminum boats, inflatable boats, 11- to 13-foot composite and fiberglass micro-skiffs, and shallow v-bottom boats. Additionally, the introduction of a 25hp ProKicker addresses demand for better trolling control for larger boats in the 26- to 39-foot range operating in rough waters and winds commonly encountered in the waters of the Pacific Northwest.

Engines in the platform are available with electric or manual start, tiller or remote controls, manual or power trim, and propeller or Jet propulsion. Tiller models are equipped with an award-winning, nearly 23-inch ergonomically designed tiller handle that is adjustable for right- or left-handed operation and intuitive to use.

Boaters will also enjoy the platform's ease of maintenance and the option for total vessel integration with SmartCraft technologies.

"Off the water, routine maintenance has never been easier," said Jim Hergert, senior category manager. "The no-spill oil change system features a drip tray under the oil filter to catch any drips, and water can be quickly drained from the fuel filter without tools."

"SmartCraft gauges provide vital engine data at a push of a button and anglers can dial in their trolling speed in 10 rpm increments with the Troll Control function," said Hergert.

For more information about the 25 and 30hp outboard platform, visit www.mercurymarine.com.