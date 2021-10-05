GTX116: the first project in the innovative GTX range takes shape

by Pershing 13 Jul 10:59 PDT

Innovative, disruptive, thrilling. With its revolutionary concept and design, the new Pershing GTX116 combines various features currently trending on the market into a unique product, one that stakes its claim to represent the future of the Sport Utility Yacht category with a razor-sharp focus on comfort while staying true to the brand's DNA imprinted with performance and sportiness.

The flagship in the new GTX range, which redefines the boundaries of the 20 to 40-meter segment, GTX116 offers superlative wellbeing on board but also excellent performance on the water, plus plenty of open-air space, areas in direct contact with the water and liveability guaranteed by the new five-cabin layout.

This cutting-edge masterpiece of naval design responds to new needs expressed by customers, interpreting and reinventing them as only Pershing knows how.

GTX116 is the result of collaboration between the Ferretti Group Strategic Product Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari, the design firm headed by Fulvio De Simoni, and the Group's Engineering Department. Over 35 meters long (115' 7") and with a beam of almost 8 meters (25' 4") (preliminary data), the hull was built at the Ferretti Group Plug and Mould Plant using techniques based on advanced technology and inspired by Pershing's signature hand craftsmanship.

Exterior design and main features

On GTX116, a remarkable165 square meters of fully interconnected outdoor areas will redefine the relationship with the water, amplifying onboard liveability in the utmost comfort.

The sleek and streamlined profile is emblematic of the brand's sporty personality, which is pointed up on the bow by a signature style feature referencing Gran Turismo automotive imagery. This first yacht in the new range will be painted a new shade of grey and the generous glazed surfaces will flood the interiors with natural light.

The standout features include the garage, which can contain a tender over 5 meters long, a jet ski and a water toy, and the exclusive 38-square-meter beach club, which has a teak deck protected by an electro-hydraulic taffrail that opens up to connect the beach area with the swim platform, creating a huge space at the water's edge. The forward living area, entered from the exterior via the port walkway or through the glass doors from the bridge, can even accommodate a Jacuzzi. The 41-square-meter sundeck, reached from the stern area via two outdoor stairways on either side of the yacht, contains the second helm station and is designed with generous spaces for socialising and to enjoy the onboard lifestyle, not least thanks to the shelter provided by the carbon hard top.

Interior design and layout

Reliability and comfort will be the keywords defining the interiors of the new Pershing GTX116. With a design approach that ensures seamless interconnection, the exteriors and interiors become part of the same space, facilitating onboard flows and enhancing the liveability of the areas involved. The large main cockpit, furnished for maximum comfort with a sofa, a dining table and a cocktail bar, will lead into the open space main living area, which features a spacious lounge aft plus a galley and dining area amidships.

On request, the living area can be fitted with floor-to-ceiling glazing on the port side that opens onto a four-meter-long exterior balcony, providing yet more contact with the water in an open-air setting. The first Pershing GTX116 unit has a five-cabin layout, with the full-beam master cabin amidships, including twin ensuite bathrooms, two double VIP cabins and two mirror-image guest cabins with twin beds, all with private bathrooms. The alternative is a layout with four cabins - master, two VIP and one twin - and the added benefit of a living area. The interior design puts the focus on mirrored surfaces and quintessentially Made in Italy materials, including leather by Poltrona Frau.

The crew quarters in the forward section of the lower deck will have a galley, a dinette, a laundry, two double cabins for four crew members and a captain's cabin, all three with their own bathroom. Crew members will have direct access from the bridge, which is separated from the living area. Featuring a new design incorporating elements in leather, carbon and aluminium, the helm station is equipped with the COMMAND system, which provides multiple touch screens that integrate onboard monitoring functions with navigation istruments. The standard version has four 15-inch screens, while the optional version installed on the first unit will have two 57-inch screens. Owners can choose between two different types of pilot seat: two classic seats in the standard version and a single seat integrated with the main boat controls in the optional version installed on the first unit.

Propulsion and technology

Pershing GTX116 will be equipped with a triple waterjet propulsion system, paired with three MAN V12 2000 engines each rated 2,000 mhp for a top speed of 35.5 knots and a cruising speed of 29.5 knots (preliminary data). The standard engines are three MAN V12 1800 units rated 1,800 mhp. GTX116 can be MCA-certified for use as a charter boat (preliminary data).