Zero Emissions Racing

Zero emissions race boat © Sauter Carbon Offset Design Zero emissions race boat © Sauter Carbon Offset Design

by Sauter Carbon Offset Design 21 Jul 15:31 PDT

Sauter Carbon Offset Design & Eastlack Consulting LLCPresent Zero Emissions Racing.Org (ZER0) and alliance providing technical support to establish, promote and sponsor UN Gold Standard Net Zero Motor Sport Racing, starting with the APBA Extreme Catamaran Official Pace Boat in 2023.

To achieve UN Gold Standard Net Zero Race Team status, green H2 zero emissions race boats must be transported to and from racing events by green H2 zero emissions trucks, that include the Kenworth/Toyota H2 electric T680 in the USA, and Hyzon Hymax trucks in Europe, the middle East and Asia.

To ensure absolute net zero compliance, zero emissions race boats, with their trucks and trailers, are embedded with Solbian solar panels that generate enough energy to offset the additional power requirements incurred throughout their racing season'

For more details on how to take part in the Race to Zero, either as a Net Zero Race Team, a power boat manufacturer or boat owner who wants to retrofit their stern drives with up to 750 hp of Net Zero power.