Introducing the new Extra X76 Loft

by ISA Yachts 26 Jul 05:47 PDT

EXTRA Yachts, brand of ISA Yachts, announces the launch of the new X76 Loft.

Exterior design and naval architecture are the work of the technical team of Palumbo Superyachts in collaboration with Guida Design. The Milan based studio Hot Lab took care of the interior.

Extra X76 Loft - photo © ISA Yachts

X76 Loft, with its 23.4 metre length, enters the crossover scene, exploiting the advanced technical experience and world-class Italian craftsmanship typical of ISA Yachts. The EXTRA Yachts line provides customers with all the advantages of being part of a large group also specialized in the production of fiberglass boats from 24 to 40 metres.

X76 Loft encapsulates the unique features of the EXTRA line focused on modern and distinctive design.

Worthy of note is the direct connection with the sea facilitated by a generous 50sqm cockpit, and the aft galley retractable window intended to fosters conviviality on board. Great attention to the green factor is shown by X76 Loft's solar panels capable of powering the on-board utilities.

Extra X76 Loft - photo © ISA Yachts

The interior layout has been revisited with new and efficient solutions such as the helm station closing to ensure maximum privacy, the interior access to the crew area on the left side of the helm station, and the open bathroom located aft of the saloon.

The lower deck accommodates eight guests into four comfortable double cabins, of which the full-beam owner's cabin is located amidships.

EXTRA X76 Loft has two Volvo Penta IPS 1350 engines enabling this model to reach a maximum speed of 21 knots and cruise at 15 knots.

EXTRA X76 Loft will be exhibiting, next September, at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022.

