McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 LEADERBOARD

Spectacular results for ILIAD Catamarans at Sydney International Boat Show

by ILIAD Catamarans 19 Aug 22:53 PDT
The new ILIAD 62 was a resounding success at the Sydney International Boat Show. © ILIAD Catamarans

ILIAD Catamarans enjoyed remarkable success at the recent Sydney International Boat Show with the new ILIAD 62 making waves at its exclusive global launch.

The unveiling of the new model attracted buyers from around Australia, the Asia Pacific and the USA, and the ILIAD 62 was sold to US buyers by the end of the show's second day. Further orders for the new ILIAD 62 were also placed during the show by Australian buyers.

In addition to the ILIAD 62 models ordered at the show, the company also signed contracts for the shipyard's new ILIAD 53S and F models. This sporty new sedan model has garnered intense interest since its announcement in late 2021 with the first ILIAD 53S due to arrive in Australia in 2023.

ILIAD Catamarans CEO Mark Elkington said the boat show was a resounding success, particularly as a testament to the appeal of the new ILIAD 62.

"We expected solid interest in this new release and knew we had a market-changing design, so the strong endorsement by boat buyers attending the show was very pleasing," Mark said.

"As well as the orders already taken, we have a highly qualified buyer pipeline from the event and expect to confirm a number of additional orders in the coming weeks," he said.

"Feedback from visitors throughout the show stated that our interior finish, design and layout were the best in the multihull market, and the fact that customisation is possible generated even further buyer appeal and interest.

"It's extremely rewarding to see ILIAD becoming the new reference in long-range, offshore power catamaran design," he said.

The ILIAD Catamarans range includes the ILIAD 50, new ILIAD 53S and the ILIAD 62, with the shipyard also set to announce an exciting new model in the near future.

Further information on ILIAD Catamarans can be obtained by contacting +61 (0) 499 989 559, emailing or visiting the website at iliadcatamarans.com.

