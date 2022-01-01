Iguana Yachts unveils the Iguana Foiler with Evoy at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022

by Iguana Yachts 25 Aug 12:09 PDT

Discover the most innovative boating project this year at the Cannes Yachting Festival. Iguana Yachts launches the Iguana Foiler in partnership with EVOY: the first fully electric amphibious boat.

With retractable foils and tracks, this boat goes on land, at sea and in the air.

The first fully electric amphibious boat

Fitted with a 300 HP EVOY electric outboard, this boat provides a unique and sustainable experience.

Equipped with foldable foils

Very robust architecture with surface piercing foils reducing energy consumption by 50%.

Building the future of motorboating

By combining foils, tracks and electric propulsion, Iguana Yachts offers the most sustainable, seamless and innovative boating experience ever created.