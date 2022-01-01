Iguana Yachts unveils the Iguana Foiler with Evoy at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022
by Iguana Yachts 25 Aug 12:09 PDT
Iguana Yachts unveils the Iguana Foiler with EVOY © Iguana Yachts
Discover the most innovative boating project this year at the Cannes Yachting Festival. Iguana Yachts launches the Iguana Foiler in partnership with EVOY: the first fully electric amphibious boat.
With retractable foils and tracks, this boat goes on land, at sea and in the air.
The first fully electric amphibious boat
Fitted with a 300 HP EVOY electric outboard, this boat provides a unique and sustainable experience.
Equipped with foldable foils
Very robust architecture with surface piercing foils reducing energy consumption by 50%.
Building the future of motorboating
By combining foils, tracks and electric propulsion, Iguana Yachts offers the most sustainable, seamless and innovative boating experience ever created.