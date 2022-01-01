Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Iguana Yachts unveils the Iguana Foiler with Evoy at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022

by Iguana Yachts 25 Aug 12:09 PDT
Iguana Yachts unveils the Iguana Foiler with EVOY © Iguana Yachts

Discover the most innovative boating project this year at the Cannes Yachting Festival. Iguana Yachts launches the Iguana Foiler in partnership with EVOY: the first fully electric amphibious boat.

With retractable foils and tracks, this boat goes on land, at sea and in the air.

The first fully electric amphibious boat

Fitted with a 300 HP EVOY electric outboard, this boat provides a unique and sustainable experience.

Equipped with foldable foils

Very robust architecture with surface piercing foils reducing energy consumption by 50%.

Building the future of motorboating

By combining foils, tracks and electric propulsion, Iguana Yachts offers the most sustainable, seamless and innovative boating experience ever created.

McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy