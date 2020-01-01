Viking 54 Convertible - Out in front

by Viking Yachts 31 Aug 11:57 PDT

Fast and agile, the Viking 54 Convertible blends her sleek profile with a sharp and refined running surface that manhandles the seas with confidence and control.

The three-stateroom, two-head open bridge yacht pushes the owner/operator convertible to the highest levels of engineering, performance, accommodations and sportfishing capabilities.

The 54's business end offers more space than any other boat in its class. The 154-square-foot unobstructed cockpit comes to the fishing battlegrounds with the ammunition to put you in the winner's circle. The cockpit, covering boards and mezzanine can be finished in teak, which delivers excellent traction with low maintenance.

A mounting plate laminated into the sole will anchor the mightiest of fighting chairs, and you can also opt for a table or rocket launcher. The 54 shown above was set up with optional plumbing and fittings for two on-deck live wells, which have been positioned just aft of the rocket launcher.

The optional MAN V12 1550CRM (1550 MHP) powerplants are mounted in our industry-leading engineroom, a showcase of Viking mechanical excellence. She cruises in the mid-30-knot range with a top end of 40-plus knots depending upon load, sea state and boat condition.

Making full use of the 17'8" beam, the 54's open-concept layout accentuates the impressive size of her interior. The key to the configuration is the uninterrupted companionway that stretches from the starboard-side salon door all the way to the forepeak.

This thoroughbred captured the 2020 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show "Best of Show" award. We will have delivered more than 20 boats by early 2023. Our expanding international presence has helped contribute to that number. Short Marine, our new authorized dealer in Australia, has two 54 Convertibles on the production schedule - a Snow White model with a Palm Beach Towers tuna tower and a hardtop model sporting a Haze Grey gelcoat.

"In the Australian market, the Viking 54 will set itself apart from the others as a proficient mid-size sportfish platform with agility and fish-catching prowess," says Short Marine's Ryan Short. "As a luxury explorer in the beautiful waterways of Australia, the options are endless, and her layout and accommodations are family-focused."

For more information about the 54 Convertible, please contact your authorized Viking dealer. We also invite you to check out this video of our mid-size masterpiece in action.

