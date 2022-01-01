Please select your home edition
McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 LEADERBOARD

Viking 90 - On the line

by Viking Yachts 7 Sep 13:36 PDT
Viking 90 © Viking Yachts

Production of our new flagship - the Viking 90 - is humming right along, as our shipwrights remain steadfast in their commitment to building a better boat every day.

In this video, we take you into the mechanical stage of the build, which also entails the first phases of carpentry and electrical work. It's a massive undertaking, with three departments working together to construct our latest and greatest sportfishing yacht. Check it out.

Powered with 2635MHP MTUs, hull No. 1 will be a Kingston Grey Sky Bridge model and premiere at our 2023 VIP show in Riviera Beach, Florida, Feb. 3-4, followed by the Miami International Boat Show, Feb. 15-19.

Viking 54 Convertible - Out in front
The 54's business end offers more space than any other boat in its class Fast and agile, the Viking 54 Convertible blends her sleek profile with a sharp and refined running surface that manhandles the seas with confidence and control. Posted on 31 Aug Viking 90 leading the industry
Her world premiere will be at the 2023 Viking Yachts and Valhalla Boatworks VIP Boat Show The Viking 90 makes her world premiere at the 2023 Viking Yachts and Valhalla Boatworks VIP Boat Show Feb. 3-4, followed by the Miami International Boat Show Feb. 15-19. Posted on 3 Aug Viking diversity - 3 of a (different) kind
A trio of yachts left New Gretna - each a different size and style Our delivery dock is as busy as ever, putting the finishing touches on a variety of Vikings headed to their owners for summer fun. The diversity of our fleet illustrates the strong connection we have with our owners and their cruising and fishing needs. Posted on 28 Jul Viking 68 - Diligence and dedication
We hit the production line and focus on our tremendously popular 68 Convertible It's the height of the boating and fishing season, and our Viking owners are out on the water enjoying their yachts all over the world. Posted on 20 Jul Viking 90 on the move
Critical interior components have been installed You've seen the plug and mold development, the gelcoat application, the placement of fiberglass structural laminates and core material, the resin infusion process and most recently the pulling of the hull from its mold. Posted on 13 Jul Introducing the great Viking Yachts 48s
Four different models: Convertible, an Open, a Sport Tower and a Sport Coupe These boats are built on Line 4 in New Gretna, New Jersey, and in this Viking View we're going right down the production line to highlight several 48s in their various build stages while showing you a few of our dedicated shipwrights in action. Posted on 6 Jul Viking 80 Demo - Ready to rock
Some images of the completed yacht Started by Viking CEO and President Pat Healey in 1984, the Viking Yacht Company's Demonstrator Program plays a huge role in our ability to continue building a better boat every day. Posted on 15 Jun Viking 90 pulling together
President and CEO Pat Healey that gives you the first look of hull No. 1 You've been following the early production stages of our new Viking 90 - plug and mold development, gelcoat application and resin infusion. Posted on 8 Jun 46 Billfish - It's go time
Like nothing else on the market One of the many benefits of joining the Viking family is the tremendous variety of sportfishing yachts that we offer from 38 to 90 feet. Posted on 27 Apr On the Line with the Viking 58 Convertible
Demand seems to be sky-high these days All Viking models – from 38 to 90 feet – are doing extremely well, but demand for our Viking 58 Convertible seems to be sky-high these days. Posted on 20 Apr
