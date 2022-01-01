Viking 90 - On the line

by Viking Yachts 7 Sep 13:36 PDT

Production of our new flagship - the Viking 90 - is humming right along, as our shipwrights remain steadfast in their commitment to building a better boat every day.

In this video, we take you into the mechanical stage of the build, which also entails the first phases of carpentry and electrical work. It's a massive undertaking, with three departments working together to construct our latest and greatest sportfishing yacht. Check it out.

Powered with 2635MHP MTUs, hull No. 1 will be a Kingston Grey Sky Bridge model and premiere at our 2023 VIP show in Riviera Beach, Florida, Feb. 3-4, followed by the Miami International Boat Show, Feb. 15-19.