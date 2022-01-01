The Italian Sea Group Presents: Project “Panorama”, the new 50 Meters Admiral Superyacht

by The Italian Sea Group 13 Sep 03:13 PDT

Panorama is the project of the new 50 meters superyacht of the Admiral fleet, flagship brand of The Italian Sea Group, global operator in luxury yachting, active in the construction and refit of yachts up to 140 meters.

With an elegant and timeless profile, Panorama is a made in Italy masterpiece in terms of shapes, lines and stylistic solutions, born from TISG's collaboration with Piredda & Partners, which curated the design of the exterior and interior.

"The acquisition of "Perini Navi" and the related expansion of our production sites allowed a significant increase in production capacity" - affirms Giovanni Costantino, Founder and CEO of The Italian Sea Group. - With project Panorama, Admiral, like Picchiotti, also enters the serial production segment, always maintaining the highest quality and obsessive attention to the details when it comes to systems and interiors. Serial production will allow us to expand sales while avoiding the involvement of the Group's engineering capacity dedicated to large custom-made yachts. Despite the seriality we remain faithful to our strategy, that is the production of each single yacht is started only on the sold and without exchanges".

The "Panorama" motor-yacht, designed in steel with an aluminum superstructure, with its 499GT guarantees the ability to make long journey in total safety.

The design without visual barriers and the elegant fluidity between exteriors and interiors create a continuous and natural dialogue in all areas, characterized by large volumes and structural details such as the heights of the ceilings, large spaces and large windows.

The interiors reveal a refined and enveloping atmosphere thanks to a careful selection of precious and natural materials, such as wood in light tones, stones and rough metals.

The Panorama superyacht can accommodate up to 12 guests, who can stay in the four large and bright suites on the main deck; in the VIP cabin on the lower deck, which can be transformed into a comfortable TV room, sided by a perfectly equipped gym area.

The owner's area on the upper deck enjoys an open view on three sides and a view of the private bow deck to relax at any time.

"The key to Panorama's success lies in the perfect combination of an impeccable, modern and well-balanced, aesthetic with the strength of a courageous concept that guides every design choice" - stated Nicolò Piredda, Creative Director of Piredda & Partners - This was possible thanks to the collaboration and visionary approach of The Italian Sea Group".