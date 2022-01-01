The Italian Sea Group delivered the first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 in Miami

by The Italian Sea Group 20 Sep 09:14 PDT

The Italian Sea Group, a global operator in luxury yachting, active in the construction and refit of motor-yachts and sailing yachts up to 140 metres, announces the delivery of the first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 in Miami.

The debut of this iconic motor yacht in South Florida represents an important achievement for the Group, confirming its commercial expansion plan in the USA, which already begun in the early season with the opening of the first flagship store in East Hampton, Long Island, a reference area for the nautical sector on the American East Coast.

The delivery of the first yacht in Miami waters consolidates the relationship between TISG and Prestige Marine Imports Lamborghini Miami, which will guarantee an efficient service and after-sales assistance to Owners in North America.

"We are very proud of the success that the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht is enjoying in the United States, a market that offers interesting growth opportunities in line with the Group's international strategy - says Giovanni Costantino Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group - it is a highly performing yacht, engineered with a very low draught allowing docking in shallow waters and, with its 63 knots, can reach the Bahamas in one hour. The commercial success of this project continues, so much so that next sales will be delivered in the first semester of the 2024 despite the fact that the production is at full speed."

"We are honoured to have been the first to deliver this incredible 4000 horsepower yacht with an unmistakable Lamborghini design that has already conquered South Florida"- affirms Bratt David, CEO of Prestige Imports Lamborghini Miami - "A special thanks goes to The Italian Sea Group for making this delivery an unforgettable experience."

The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht has been awarded as Best of the Best 2022 in the luxury industry within the "Motor Yacht Weekend Cruiser" category by Robb Report, after receiving the award in the "Motor Yacht under 25 metres category" at the 2022 International Yacht and Aviation Awards, which took place this May in Venice.